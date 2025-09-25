Uganda: Katikkiro of Kabaka's Counties Decries Rising Crime By Youth Gangs

25 September 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Carolinah Nakibuule

The Katikkiro of Kabaka's counties, Luutu Moses, has raised alarm over the growing wave of violence and criminality perpetrated by youth gangs, warning that the trend has escalated to killings while many culprits remain unpunished.

Luutu made the remarks at Mengo Palace during a colorful cultural function where leaders and subjects from Kira County presented their traditional gifts (amakula) to the Kabaka.

Before heading to the palace, participants first gathered at Kira County headquarters, where they were taken through lessons on the history of the Buganda Kingdom and reminded of their responsibilities as subjects. They later received blessings from their county head, Ssaabaddu Kira.

The ceremony was graced by several dignitaries, including Omutaka Ssaabaddu Kira, Deputy Kaggo Dr. Phiona Nakalinda Kalinda, institutional heads, and school leaders. The chief guest was Omutaka Mugema Charles Mugwanya Nsejere.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Ssaabadu Ssekalega Frank commended the people of Kira for turning up in large numbers and supporting the cultural event.

He presented gifts to the Kabaka--ranging from cows, goats, and chicken to other items--and appealed to Omutaka Mugema to allow the community to make the annual presentations a tradition.

Deputy Kaggo Dr. Phiona Nakalinda Kalinda urged Baganda and Ugandans to rally behind the Kabaka in the fight against diseases, particularly HIV/AIDS. She reminded parents to take responsibility for raising their children instead of leaving them at the mercy of external influences.

In his speech, Katikkiro Luutu condemned the rise of youth gangs that have been terrorising communities, warning that their unchecked activities threaten social stability.

He praised Ssaabaddu Kira and his council for championing Buganda's five key pillars (semasonga ettaano), which he said are central to preserving cultural values and unity.

Omutaka Mugema Charles Mugwanya Nsejere, the chief guest, emphasized that the Baganda are fully capable of taking care of their Kabaka and will never allow outsiders to assume that responsibility.

He further urged leaders to spearhead the fight against HIV/AIDS and encouraged parents to ensure their children undergo HIV testing before marriage as a preventive step.

The ceremony ended with the presentation of the gifts to the Kabaka, followed by vibrant entertainment from students of various schools.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.