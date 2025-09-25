Uganda: Katikkiro of Kabaka's Counties Decries Rising Crime By Youth Gangs

The Katikkiro of Kabaka's counties, Luutu Moses, has raised alarm over the growing wave of violence and criminality perpetrated by youth gangs, warning that the trend has escalated to killings while many culprits remain unpunished.

Luutu made the remarks at Mengo Palace during a colorful cultural function where leaders and subjects from Kira County presented their traditional gifts (amakula) to the Kabaka.

Before heading to the palace, participants first gathered at Kira County headquarters, where they were taken through lessons on the history of the Buganda Kingdom and reminded of their responsibilities as subjects. They later received blessings from their county head, Ssaabaddu Kira.

The ceremony was graced by several dignitaries, including Omutaka Ssaabaddu Kira, Deputy Kaggo Dr. Phiona Nakalinda Kalinda, institutional heads, and school leaders. The chief guest was Omutaka Mugema Charles Mugwanya Nsejere.

Ssaabadu Ssekalega Frank commended the people of Kira for turning up in large numbers and supporting the cultural event.

He presented gifts to the Kabaka--ranging from cows, goats, and chicken to other items--and appealed to Omutaka Mugema to allow the community to make the annual presentations a tradition.

Deputy Kaggo Dr. Phiona Nakalinda Kalinda urged Baganda and Ugandans to rally behind the Kabaka in the fight against diseases, particularly HIV/AIDS. She reminded parents to take responsibility for raising their children instead of leaving them at the mercy of external influences.

In his speech, Katikkiro Luutu condemned the rise of youth gangs that have been terrorising communities, warning that their unchecked activities threaten social stability.

He praised Ssaabaddu Kira and his council for championing Buganda's five key pillars (semasonga ettaano), which he said are central to preserving cultural values and unity.

Omutaka Mugema Charles Mugwanya Nsejere, the chief guest, emphasized that the Baganda are fully capable of taking care of their Kabaka and will never allow outsiders to assume that responsibility.

He further urged leaders to spearhead the fight against HIV/AIDS and encouraged parents to ensure their children undergo HIV testing before marriage as a preventive step.

The ceremony ended with the presentation of the gifts to the Kabaka, followed by vibrant entertainment from students of various schools.