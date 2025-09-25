South Africa: Soweto Youth Honour Their Heritage With Music

The Morris Isaacson Centre for Music teaches music to more than 340

Young musicians from the Morris Isaacson Centre for Music, dressed in colourful traditional attire, showcased their music skills at the centre in Soweto on Heritage Day.

The Imvuselelo Heritage Day Concert has been a fixture on the centre's calendar since 2019. Each musician is given the stage to celebrate their South Africa heritage through music.

The centre opened in 2012 and provides after-school music lessons to over 340 learners aged four to 18. Through creches in Soweto, the centre also introduces music to younger children.

"Most of our learners come from communities which face severe challenges and that creates an environment which denies them the opportunity to express themselves," said Lungile Zaphi, the centre's director.

Learners are also offered help with homework, counselling, and other help if needed.

At the concert, students dressed in traditional attire performed in ensembles, choirs and bands, playing instruments from djemba drums to trumpets to electric guitars. Members of the audience danced and filmed their children on their cellphones.

"It's lovely to see such young people performing jazz classics with such passion and enjoyment because music is such an important part of our heritage," said concertgoer Themba Kgomo.

"This is a day where our students, teachers, families, and community come together to celebrate the richness of South Africa's heritage through music," said Zaphi. "Over the years, the concert has grown into both a cultural celebration and an important fundraiser that supports our bursaries, instrument maintenance, and youth development programmes."