Zimbabwe: Modern Hospital Expands Services to Needy Patients

MUDUVURI Pan African Referral Hospital in Kadoma will soon start conducting surgeries and life-saving procedures, thanks to the recent acquisition of modern theatre equipment and an X-ray machine.

The 1 540-bed hospital was officially opened by President Mnangagwa in April 2023, initially providing free medical care to war veterans, war collaborators and people with disabilities.

The free medical care has since been extended to include needy patients, with officials reporting that at least 300 patients are treated daily.

The newly-installed equipment, which includes scanning, suction and anaesthetic machines, as well as an X-ray machine kit, was sourced from China by the hospital's owner, Cde Jimaya Muduvuri.

To address power-related challenges, the equipment also includes a 1 000mAh diesel generator.

During the unveiling ceremony of the equipment at the hospital on Wednesday, community members, including those living with disabilities and representatives from the church community, expressed their support and appreciation of the facility. Radio personality Mr Liberty Lupahla, a representative of people with disabilities, said the upgrade aligns with the Government's commitment to leaving no one behind.

"We are a disadvantaged constituency, and our conditions require considerable attention and resources. The upgrade of the hospital is a welcome move as we will be served under one roof," he said.

Bishop Amos Mapiko, who is visually impaired, added that the hospital's upgrade will save many lives.

"As the church, we use prayers to heal the sick, but there are ailments that require medical intervention. The introduction of X-ray and theatre units at this hospital comes at an opportune time," he noted.

War veterans also praised the hospital's services, highlighting the significance of providing free medical care to fallen and living heroes who sacrificed much for the country's independence.

One war veteran expressed, "This spirit behind such an initiative should be welcomed and our brothers and sisters in Africa should replicate this."

Hospital staff were equally enthusiastic about the developments, noting how it enhances their ability to save lives.

Cde Muduvuri, who is also a senior member of Zanu PF, called on Zimbabweans to support President Mnangagwa's initiatives to build the nation.

"Our President is urging us to help build this country. Personally, I have invested in this facility to save lives, in addition to establishing 10 clinics, one in each province," he said.

Reflecting on his experiences with discrimination in South Africa when he fell ill, Cde Muduvuri said, "I felt it was important to establish this hospital to complement existing services so our people do not have to travel long distances for treatment."

He further noted that the hospital is set to receive advanced cancer treatment equipment by the end of the year.

The hospital operates 24 hours a day and welcomes patients from across provinces for treatment.