Zimbabwe: President Vows to Restore Pensioners' Dignity, Savings

President Mnangagwa has reaffirmed his administration's commitment to safeguarding the dignity and welfare of retired public servants, describing them as key contributors to Zimbabwe's development.

Speaking at the 2025 Public Service Retirement Conference in Bulawayo yesterday, Vice-President Kembo Mohadi delivered the President's remarks, highlighting Government efforts to ensure economic reforms translate into tangible benefits for retirees.

He praised the conference theme, "Retirement Planning in Action; Transforming Insights into Realities", noting its alignment with the Government's broader vision and the strategic integration of retirement planning as a key pillar in achieving an inclusive Vision 2030.

"Retirement planning is not a peripheral issue; it is the heartbeat of Vision 2030. An upper-middle-income society is measured not only by economic indicators but by the dignity and security of its people -- especially its retirees," said President Mnangagwa.

He highlighted the success of macroeconomic stabilisation efforts, particularly the stabilisation of the local currency, which he described as the foundation upon which public servants can confidently save, invest, and plan for the future.

"By raising the retirement age from 65 to 70, we have empowered our most experienced professionals -- doctors, engineers, teachers, and administrators -- to contribute for longer while securing their financial futures. This is not merely policy; it is our Government's steadfast commitment to ensuring that those who build Zimbabwe are themselves built up."

These efforts are underpinned by the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), which laid the groundwork through its pillars of inclusivity, human capital development, and sustainable growth. As the country prepares to launch NDS2 -- the final phase towards achieving Vision 2030 -- President Mnangagwa said his administration will consolidate the gains made thus far.

This approach aims to ensure that retirees are not merely pensioners, but active contributors to society--as farmers, consultants, artisans, and community leaders.

"This is what it means to transform insights into realities," said the President.

He reflected on last year's inaugural conference, which sparked a national dialogue recognising retirement planning as a necessity and a cornerstone of a prosperous, inclusive Zimbabwe -- rather than a luxury.

"We set ambitious goals to equip our public servants with the tools, knowledge, and systems needed to transition into retirement with confidence and purpose. We envisioned a nation where every civil servant could retire not into uncertainty, but into opportunity. Today, we take stock of that vision, celebrate our progress, and commit to turning insights into tangible realities," said President Mnangagwa.

He commended the Public Service Commission (PSC) for its diligent execution of its constitutional mandate, in line with Section 199 of the Constitution, which tasks the PSC with ensuring an efficient, professional, and forward-thinking public service.

"Guided by Government policy and aligned with our national vision and strategies, the PSC has shown that it is not merely implementing policy, but giving it practical expression. Initiatives such as this conference are not isolated events; they are part of our collective commitment to building a public service that is responsive, patriotic, and future-oriented," said the President.

Acknowledging the historical impact of hyperinflation, which eroded the savings of many pensioners, President Mnangagwa assured citizens of the Government's commitment to restoring dignity through justice, innovation, and empowerment.

He cited the Justice Smith Commission of Inquiry--established to investigate the conversion of insurance and pension policies and the management of pension and insurance funds--as a key example of the Government's efforts to redress past injustices.

"Its recommendations reflect our Government's unwavering commitment to equitable solutions. We have listened, we have acted, and we will continue to act until every pensioner's dignity is restored," said President Mnangagwa.

He also highlighted the 2024 amendment to the Pension and Provident Funds Act as a landmark reform, aimed at protecting pensioners, strengthening accountability, and restoring confidence in the retirement system.

"This legislation establishes a modern, transparent, and robust pension framework, mandating inflation-proof investments and stringent governance to safeguard contributions."

This intervention directly addresses past lessons, ensuring that no Zimbabwean ever again loses their life's savings to economic volatility.

"This Bill is not just law--it is my Administration's covenant with the people, a promise that your future is as sacred as your service," he said.

He pointed to the National Housing Delivery Programme as a shining example of the Government's commitment, with plans to deliver one million housing units under Vision 2030, a significant portion of which will be allocated to civil servants.

As part of the Government's decentralisation and devolution policy, President Mnangagwa said the transformation of rural communities--with modern housing designs, clean water infrastructure, solar-powered energy systems, irrigation schemes, and vibrant local economies--provides a solid foundation for dignified living.

"It is within such transformed settings that our retirees should joyfully return--not to retreat from life, but to embrace it anew, contributing to the building of model communities and the advancement of rural livelihoods.

"Retirement, in this context, ceases to be an end; it becomes a dignified continuation of service to family, community, and country--anchored in financial wellness, social belonging, and the shared vision of a prosperous Zimbabwe under Vision 2030," he said.

The President challenged higher and tertiary institutions to lead a transformative approach to retirement preparedness, urging innovation hubs within universities to actively explore ways to reskill and re-purpose civil servants, equipping them for meaningful engagement beyond active service.

Paying tribute to the country's forebears who fought in the First and Second Chimurenga/Umvukela, leading to independence in 1980, President Mnangagwa called on Zimbabweans to face today's challenges with patience, courage, and collective resolve.

"May the spirit of their dedication ignite a ripple effect across the nation, strengthening systems that honour the contributions of public servants and safeguard the futures of generations to come. We triumphed then, and united, we shall triumph again," he said.