The First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, yesterday took her nationwide School Feeding Programme to Mashonaland West Province, urging learners to be disciplined and acquire life skills, while calling on parents to lead by example and protect children from social vices such as drug and substance abuse.

Mother Zimbabwe said this after preparing mouth-watering dishes and serving thousands of learners drawn from several schools in the province as part of her Schools Feeding Programme, tailored to complement Government's efforts to ensure no child drops out of school.

This was said at an oversubscribed event at Tafara Venice Secondary School in Muzvezve Constituency, Mashonaland West Province, where 11 schools attended.

A hands-on figure, Mother Zimbabwe, with the help of community personnel, prepared a sumptuous spread for the children, including sadza rezviyo, rice with peanut butter, dried vegetables in peanut butter, roast chicken, beef stew, beans, haifiridzi, kapenta, cabbage, offals and potato wedges.

Children were also served refreshing water and juice to accompany their meals.

Once the First Lady had ensured that every child was well fed, she then engaged with learners and community members.

In her address, Dr Mnangagwa encouraged the children to dedicate themselves to their studies, reminding them that education is the key to a brighter and more prosperous future, emphasising the importance of raising responsible, well-mannered citizens.

"I have come with a programme that is not new. I am here to engage with you and encourage unity, especially among mothers. You, as mothers and fathers, are the foundation of families and together we build strong communities and, ultimately, a strong nation.

"As parents, let us continue teaching and guiding our children. Remember that children learn from what they see at home. Before they are taught by anyone else, they are shaped by your example," she said.

Mother Zimbabwe also took the parents down memory lane, sharing her recent experience in Matopos for a boys' and girls' camp, where she spent time with the children entrusted to her.

"They were exposed to many lessons, with mentors guiding them on what they aspire to be in the future. As a mother, I focused on teaching them values, discipline, and the importance of responsibility.

"Some children I met could not even wash a dish or cut vegetables. Yet when we were growing up, both boys and girls could do all household chores cooking, sweeping, cleaning, and taking care of the home," she said.

Dr Mnangagwa added: "Parents, please teach your children these skills. I taught the boys how to cook, clean, sweep and wash dishes, and I urged them to go back and teach their peers who had not attended. These are life skills they will carry into adulthood."

Mother Zimbabwe, who is also spearheading a national model for drug and substance abuse rehabilitation, also tackled the menace.

"Our children today face many temptations, even at school. Some as young as eight or nine years old are abusing drugs. This is heartbreaking. Drugs are destroying our youth across the world," she said.

"That is why I established the Angel of Hope Drug Rehabilitation Centre in Mbare, where young people struggling with substance abuse are being helped. Parents, please monitor and guide your children, even in the streets. Every child deserves correction and guidance, not just your own."

Mother Zimbabwe, also a champion of social justice, tackled some of the social ills in society.

"I must also urge families to live in harmony. When parents fight at home, children suffer the most. Mothers, if you lose your strength, the home falls apart.

"Sadly, some families are being destroyed by alcohol abuse, with fathers not returning home, leaving wives and children behind. We must restore dignity in our families.

"I also urge our women to dress decently and carry themselves with respect. We now have laws to ensure learners remain in school and are protected from exploitation," she said.

Mother Zimbabwe also held an interactive session with learners and community members, tackling drug abuse and the need for children to commit to their studies for a brighter future, as children openly shared their views and personal observations.

The First Lady asked why drugs are bad, with one child answering, "munhu anoita zvemadrugs anofa (people who take drugs die)," while another warned that substances such as mutoriro or chimbwa often lead to addiction and eventual arrest.

Concerns were also raised over unusual practices, with one learner pointing out, "vamwe varikuputa mapamper (some people are smoking diapers)."

Others highlighted that excessive alcohol consumption and the use of dangerous drugs damage the body and may result in death.

Some children said they had frequently seen people smoking marijuana, which they associated with fatal consequences, while another noted that even the consumption of illicit brews could negatively affect families.

The discussion also extended to domestic violence, with one learner expressing sadness that parents sometimes fight at home.

He left the gathering in stitches when the First Lady asked which parent he would prefer to see unhurt, and he quickly responded, "My mother."

Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Marian Chombo commended the First Lady for the several programmes she is spearheading in the province.

"The children are happy because of this programme. We are grateful for all your initiatives, including your efforts in raising awareness on drug abuse.

"The Angel of Hope Drug Rehabilitation Centre in Mbare, Harare, has become a national model, and as a province we are drawing inspiration from it as we prepare to open our own centres," she said.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Deputy Minister Honourable Vangelis Peter Haritatos also highlighted numerous initiatives by the First Lady in Muzvezve, where multitudes benefited from food support, schools received much-needed supplies, and business units were established to strengthen education and livelihoods.

"Out of all constituencies, you chose to come to Muzvezve and we love you dearly, Amai. For the first time, we have seen our children being fed, with 1 500 directly benefiting and food provided for 5 000 more. You also donated 80 bags to 11 schools and established three school business units.

"Everywhere you go, you leave behind development. You take care of everyone, showing the true mother that you are. You have a passion for tackling drug and substance abuse, and we ask you to continue being as humble as you are," he said.

The Mother of the Nation, who is also an empowerment champion, availed funds for all women in Ward 7 to kickstart several income-generating projects of their choice."

The women, who were on cloud nine, then established a committee to oversee the projects.

Dr Mnangagwa also donated tonnes of maize to be distributed to the local schools.

The First Lady's Schools Feeding Programme teaches children about their roots, their responsibilities, and the importance of caring for one another.

Parents, teachers, and officials from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education were also present.