Zimbabwe's Tax Transparency Drive Yields Fruitful Results

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has reported notable progress in its commitment to international tax transparency, which has enabled the country to access vital offshore data, strengthen global cooperation, and recover previously undeclared revenue.

This major boost to Zimbabwe's domestic revenue mobilisation efforts was revealed by Zimra's Commissioner for Domestic Taxes, Mr Misheck Govha, during the 12th Global Forum Competent Authorities Conference held in Victoria Falls on Tuesday.

Mr Govha highlighted that Zimbabwe is already reaping the benefits of its active participation in the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes. He outlined the country's swift progress since joining the Global Forum in April 2023 -- a move driven by a firm resolve to tackle tax evasion and enhance public fund collection.

"A key milestone was reached on 31 July 2025, when Zimbabwe became a signatory to the Multilateral Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters (MAAC. This pivotal step significantly expanded Zimbabwe's exchange of information (EOI) network from just 20 bilateral agreements to over 151 tax jurisdictions worldwide)," said Mr Govha.

The practical benefits of this engagement are already being realised. In 2024, Zimra made 10 outbound requests for information to other countries, followed by a further nine in 2025. Mr Govha also noted that the authority received its first inbound request this year, marking Zimbabwe's growing integration into the global tax cooperation framework.

"These efforts have yielded positive outcomes, including the recovery of revenue lost through undeclared offshore assets and income, as well as enhanced international collaboration," he said.

Mr Govha further outlined the strategic measures taken to support this initiative. Zimbabwe has introduced internal EOI guidelines and templates, improved coordination across Zimra, and sought technical assistance from the Global Forum, ATAF, and HMRC to overcome early challenges such as delays and rejected requests.

He acknowledged that the journey has not been without obstacles, including internal coordination issues and the rejection of initial requests due to legal technicalities. However, Zimra has adopted a proactive approach to resolving these challenges, investing in IT infrastructure for secure communication and training investigators in EOI case management.

"Driving these efforts is strong political will, with the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Professor Mthuli Ncube, recognised as an African Champion on EOI," Mr Govha said.

Looking ahead, Zimbabwe is firmly on the path towards implementing the Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI) by 2028. This commitment includes conducting a detailed maturity assessment, updating legislation, and establishing a dedicated working group.

Zimbabwe's bold strides towards tax transparency are positioning the country as a proactive and responsible participant in the global movement for tax fairness, while strengthening domestic resource mobilisation to support national development.