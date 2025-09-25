Zimbabwe: Safari Industry Projects 25 Percent Growth in Hunting Revenue

Zimbabwe's safari industry is projecting a 25 percent increase in hunting revenue this year, with earnings expected to reach US$50 million -- up from US$40 million in the previous year. This growth is largely attributed to a steady influx of tourists from key markets, particularly the United States, who prioritise conservation-focused tourism, according to an industry body.

President of the Safari Operators Association of Zimbabwe, Dr Emmanuel Fundira, said these conservation-conscious visitors are a driving force behind the sector's sustained growth. "I think what is more important, especially from our source market, is how much of that (revenue) we are putting into conservation," he said in an interview.

The safari industry, a sub-sector of the broader tourism and travel industry, has traditionally focused on overland journeys for observing or hunting wild animals. However, it has evolved to place greater emphasis on wildlife conservation and ecotourism. The sector comprises both consumptive and non-consumptive activities, with a shared goal of sustainably utilising wildlife resources. While hunting remains a significant contributor, the non-consumptive side also plays a vital role in overall earnings.

When revenue from "downstream" services is included, the industry's total earnings are projected to reach US$100 million this year. Dr Fundira explained that these ancillary services -- such as permits, accommodation, and charter flights -- are expected to generate an additional US$50 million in foreign currency.

He noted that international visitors are "very, very sensitive" to how their spending supports anti-poaching efforts and wildlife management initiatives that benefit communities living alongside wildlife.

As part of its commitment to conservation and community development, the industry is allocating 3 percent of its revenue to these causes. The funds will support anti-poaching operations and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects aimed at generating community-based income.

Dr Fundira said the industry is also embracing technological innovation and policy reform to enhance conservation efforts and improve livelihoods. He emphasised the importance of aligning with global best practices in wildlife management.

To that end, the industry has adopted EarthRanger, a Global Positioning System-based tracking technology used to monitor wildlife movements -- particularly those of the Big Five, with a focus on elephants. Real-time monitoring is critical, as elephants remain one of Zimbabwe's top wildlife attractions.

Zimbabwe is a key member of the Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA TFCA), a five-nation bloc that holds 70 percent of Africa's total elephant population. As the second-largest contributor of elephants to this bloc after Botswana, Zimbabwe is committed to maintaining its leadership role in elephant conservation.

On the policy front, Dr Fundira revealed that Zimbabwe is currently reviewing its Parks Act Bill.

A major feature of the proposed amendments is the creation of a Human-Wildlife Relief Pact -- an insurance-style fund designed to provide meaningful financial support to families affected by human-wildlife conflict. This marks a shift from offering minimal funeral assistance to providing more sustainable compensation for injuries, crop destruction, or the loss of a family member.

"They get injured by wildlife. They get their crops destroyed by wildlife. And rather than just giving them the cosmetics of supporting the funerals, we thought it fitting to create a Wildlife Relief Pact, which is a form of insurance, which can give a very sizeable sustainability to a family when they have been deprived of either a breadwinner or a family member," said Dr Fundira.

"And as much as money may not necessarily replace an individual, we are saying that the fund will help in terms of bringing in some form of cover and a cushion to vulnerable families."

Human-wildlife conflict remains a major challenge in Zimbabwe, driven by habitat loss, population growth, and climate change. These conflicts often result in destroyed crops, livestock losses, and human fatalities. With current compensation mechanisms proving inadequate, some affected individuals are pushed toward poaching, underscoring the urgent need for improved support systems and community-based conservation strategies.

Looking ahead, Dr Fundira expressed optimism for 2025. He is currently attending the annual African Wildlife Consortium Forum in Livingstone, Zambia, where he is engaging with other stakeholders to share ideas on enhancing conservation efforts and maintaining the adaptive management systems that have contributed to the growth of Zimbabwe's wildlife populations.