Zimbabwe: Simba Bhora Prepare for Somhlolo Character Test

Will Somhlolo National Stadium live up to the fiery mood when Nsingizini Hotspurs host Zimbabwe's Simba Bhora in the second leg of the Total Energies Caf Champions League preliminary round on Sunday?

Weather experts predict a moderately hot afternoon, but the temperature inside the refurbished arena promises to rise even higher as these debutants fight for a place in the next round.

Simba Bhora carry a slender 1-0 advantage from the first leg in Francistown, Botswana, where Ishmael Nyanhi grabbed the decisive goal. Coach Joel Luphahla kept his side in Botswana to fine-tune preparations before heading to Eswatini on Thursday, aiming to finish the job.

Hotspurs returned home on Monday and immediately threw down the gauntlet. Chief executive Banele Ngobe declared that Simba Bhora will face a storm in the return fixture.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We faced a side that has already played 28 games in their domestic league. However, our boys did well as we created several chances. It is just that we were unlucky not to convert them into goals. It's not over, we still have another chance at home. We will ensure they do not come out alive at Somhlolo," he said.

Captain Neliso "Tiger" Dlamini echoed the fighting talk.

"We lost 0-1, which is not the result we were hoping for. However, we still have another 90 minutes to turn things around at home. We urge our fans (the 12th player) to pack the stadium and back us. We promise we won't let them down," he said.

Sunday's clash carries added history. Simba Bhora will be the first Zimbabwean club in 13 years to face an Eswatini side on their own turf since FC Platinum's 2012 trip to Somhlolo, when Donald Ngoma's double inspired a 4-2 victory over Green Mamba.

The venue itself is a story. Somhlolo returns to continental action after an eight-year absence, following a million dollar Government facelift that satisfied Caf inspectors two months ago. The last Champions League game there was Mbabane Swallows' 1-0 win over Zanaco of Zambia on March 17, 2018.

The winner of Sunday's showdown will advance to meet either Simba SC of Tanzania or Botswana's Gaborone United.

As the clock ticks, only the final whistle will reveal whether Simba Bhora extend their lead or Hotspurs set Somhlolo alight.