Zimbabwe: Amakhosi Overpower Sogo Rangers

25 September 2025
The Herald (Harare)

Amakhosi Cricket Club 1 roared back to form with a commanding seven-wicket victory over National Premier League (NPL) champions SOGO Rangers at Masvingo Sports Club yesterday.

The Bulawayo-based side, stung by an opening-day defeat, responded in emphatic fashion, deepening Rangers' early-season woes with a second consecutive loss. It was a complete performance with both bat and ball, building on their third-place finish in the recently concluded 45-over NPL. Rangers won the toss and opted to bat first but could only manage 138/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Raymond Kasimo led the Amakhosi bowling attack, striking early to break a 33-run partnership between Nick Welch and Jayden Schadendorf, dismissing the latter for 22. Prince Kaunda followed up by removing Welch, also for 22, leaving Rangers on 57/2.

Kasimo claimed his second wicket when Johnathan Campbell fell for 17, while Tawanda Maposa dismissed Alistair Frost for 42 and ran out Mathew Welch (9) in successive deliveries. Captain Ernest Masuku wrapped up the innings with two late wickets, removing Sean Bennett (11) and David Johnson (3). Kasimo finished with figures of 2/18 from four overs, Masuku 2/25, while Kaunda and Maposa took one wicket apiece.

In pursuit of 139, Amakhosi's openers gave them a flying start. Maposa smashed 45 off 28 balls in a 63-run stand with Bright Phiri, who contributed 24 off 22. Tafara Mupariwa added 21 before Brian Chari (21 not out) and Cunningham Ncube (22 not out) guided the team home in 18.4 overs.

Alistair Frost picked up two wickets and Mike Frost one for Rangers, whose title defence is now under serious pressure.

Elsewhere, Queens Sports Club suffered an eight-wicket defeat to Gladiators at Kwekwe Sports Club. Queens posted 130 in their 20 overs, a target the hosts chased down comfortably in 13.5 overs, finishing on 136/2.

Amakhosi will host Rimuka Cricket Club at Bulawayo Athletic Club on Saturday, while Queens face Rangers in Kwekwe.

