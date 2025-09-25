Zimbabwe: No Medals, No Stress, We're On the Right Track

There was no medal for Zimbabwe at the World Athletics Championships but NAAZ president Tendai Tagara feels they are on the right path in their quest for success.

The global meet ended in Tokyo on Sunday with Zimbabwe fielding their largest team in three decades. Eight athletes competed in marathon, track and field events. United States-based sprinters--Tapiwanashe Makarawu and Makanakaishe Charamba - took part in the 200m, Vimbayi Maisvorewa in the 400m, Ashley Miller in the 400m hurdles and Chengetayi Mapaya in the triple jump.

Fortunate Chidzivo, Isaac Mpofu and Tendai Zimuto took part in the marathon.

Makarawu finished seventh in the men's 200m final, Charamba reached the semi-final and Mpofu finished tenth in the marathon.

"The team was composed of eight athletes, the biggest contingent to the World Championships in 30 years," Tagara said.

"In the last 10 years we focused on juniors qualifying for the World Junior Championships.

"Qualifying there gives them a chance to be recognised by people who can offer scholarships overseas. We made a lot of effort to make sure many of them get scholarships from these programmes."

He singled out Bindura University of Science Education for its role in developing talent.

"Bindura University offered scholarships to athletes and when opportunities to go overseas arose, they released them. We want to thank the Vice Chancellor for supporting these athletes. That is the spirit we are looking for as a federation," he said.

Makarawu, a product of the National Sports Academy and Bindura University, is an example.

Rising sprinter David Nyamufarira, now at New Mexico Junior College, is following a similar path.

Tagara praised the technical team which handled the preparations for the World Championships. It included Darryl Anderson (Makarawu) and Ken Harnden (Charamba) while Benson Chauke managed the marathon runners.

Former sprinter Lewis Banda worked as physiotherapist while Brian Dzingai continues to help coordinate the US-based athletes.

Tagara said Gabriel Mvumvure is set to join the coaching team. "Our focus now is to have a team in Botswana at the World Relays next year," he said.

"We are pushing two alternatives. One is the USA-based athletes where the coach, management and athletes are in America.

"We want a 4x100 m relay team in America that will run qualifying times for Botswana.

"We have put mechanisms in place and are happy with the relationship with Brian Dzingai, who is managing the process.

"We are also happy that Gabriel Mvumvure is coming on board and Lewis Banda will be the physio for the relay team.

"We want them to remain as the management up to the 2028 Olympics. As a federation we value people who matter most in terms of the athletes' welfare and performance."