Zimbabwe: UNGA Platform Reaffirms Zim's Commitment to Gender Equality

Since assuming office in 2017, the Second Republic, led by President Mnangagwa, has made significant strides in empowering women.

This is a key part of the national goal to achieve an upper-middle-class economy by 2030, in line with the philosophy of "leaving no one and no place behind".

The Government recognises that Vision 2030 cannot be achieved without gender equality and the full, active participation of both men and women in all sectors of the economy.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Government has also demonstrated its unwavering commitment to achieving gender equality and women's empowerment by ratifying several key international and regional protocols.

These include the United Nations Convention on the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), the Beijing Platform for Action (BPfA), the African Union Charter on the Rights of Women and the Southern African Development Community Protocol on Gender and Development (SADCPGD).

These ratifications signal Zimbabwe's dedication to aligning its national policies with global and regional frameworks that promote equal rights and opportunities.

By embracing these protocols, the Government is laying a strong legal and policy foundation for creating a more equitable society, which is essential for sustainable development and the realisation of Vision 2030.

Furthermore, Zimbabwe's democratic Constitution, under Section 17, mandates full gender balance in all aspects of society.

This includes ensuring women make up at least half the membership of Government agencies, constitutional commissions, public entities, State-owned enterprises, universities, colleges, and local authorities.

The National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) also reinforces this commitment, identifying the need to address gender imbalances as essential for achieving inclusive development.

In a recent speech delivered on his behalf by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Professor Amon Murwira at the United Nations General Assembly's High-Level Meeting on the 30th Anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women in New York, President Mnangagwa reaffirmed Zimbabwe's dedication to the global gender agenda.

He emphasised that advancing gender equality and women's empowerment are essential pillars not only for sustainable development, but also for peace and security.

"Section 17 of our Constitution mandates full gender balance in society and Government, while Section 80 guarantees the right to equal dignity and opportunities for women in line with the UN Charter," he said.

"Zimbabwe stands in solidarity with the international community in commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action. We commend UN Women and partners for their stewardship of the Beijing plus 30 review process."

The Fourth World Conference on Women, held in Beijing in 1995, brought together governments from around the globe to adopt the Beijing Declaration - the most comprehensive blueprint for advancing women's rights.

President Mnangagwa said the landmark document had shaped Zimbabwe's gender agenda, inspiring progressive legislation, policies and investments that improved the lives of women and girls across all 12 critical areas of concern.

These include women and poverty, education and training, health, violence against women, armed conflict, the economy, power and decision-making, institutional mechanisms, human rights, media, the environment and the girl child.

"While celebrating these achievements, Zimbabwe recognises the need for accelerated action and fully aligns with the Beijing Plus 30 Action Agenda," he said. "Zimbabwe's foreign policy is anchored on the promotion of multilateralism.

"Section 12 subsection 2 of our Constitution mandates participation in international organisations such as the United Nations in pursuit of peace, dignity and prosperity for all humanity.

"In this regard, Zimbabwe advocates for initiatives that foster peace, security and development, including at the core, gender equality."

Globally, the President noted, the past five years had seen the number of women in Parliament nearly double, while almost 100 discriminatory laws were repealed. Zimbabwe, he said, was prioritising efforts to eradicate poverty and promote inclusive economic empowerment as part of its Vision 2030 aspirations.

President Mnangagwa added that Harare stood ready to work with all partners to ensure that the vision of the Beijing Declaration continues to translate into tangible outcomes for present and future generations.

This aligns with Vision 2030, as the empowerment of women is fundamental to creating a stable and prosperous society where everyone can contribute to the nation's success. The notable achievements in women's empowerment, gender mainstreaming, and the development of small and medium enterprises directly contribute to this vision, paving the way for a more equitable and peaceful Zimbabwe. The empowerment of women is not merely a social goal, but a crucial economic driver for achieving Vision 2030.

By providing women with equal access to education, financial resources, and leadership opportunities, Zimbabwe can unlock its full potential.

When women are empowered, they are more likely to invest in their families and communities, leading to improved health, better education for children, and increased economic stability.

This ripple effect creates a more resilient and productive workforce, essential for driving sustainable development across all sectors of the economy. Furthermore, integrating women into all levels of decision-making is vital for effective governance and long-term stability.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe International Organisations Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Their unique perspectives and experiences lead to more inclusive and representative policies, which are better suited to address the diverse needs of the population.

By breaking down gender barriers and promoting equitable representation in Government and business, Zimbabwe can foster a society where talent and merit, not gender, determine success. This commitment to gender equality will not only fulfil the promises of the Beijing Declaration, but also solidify a foundation for a prosperous, peaceful and truly empowered nation by 2030. By empowering women, Zimbabwe is not only fulfilling international commitments like the Beijing Declaration, but also laying a robust foundation for a more prosperous and equitable future.

This strategic focus on gender equality is directly aligned with the goals of Vision 2030, recognising that the full participation of women in all spheres of life - economic, social and political - is indispensable for unlocking national potential, fostering a stable society and ensuring that sustainable development benefits every citizen.

The nation's progress in this area is a testament to the belief that a truly strong Zimbabwe is one where every individual, regardless of gender, has the opportunity to contribute to and share in the nation's success.