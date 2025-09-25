African Leaders Commit to Climate-Health Nexus and Adaptation Solutions

Addis Ababa — At the Second Africa Climate Summit (ACS2) held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from 8-10 September, African leaders committed to the climate and health nexus and their desire to advance climate-resilient and adaptive health systems on the continent.

According to available evidence , climate-induced extreme weather events--cyclones, droughts, floods and heatwaves, are leading to a surge in malaria cases including in regions previously unaffected as warming conditions provide conducive breeding ground for malaria carrying mosquitoes; overwhelming sanitation systems, creating a perfect storm for diarrheal diseases such as cholera; while climate-induced food shortages are driving malnutrition to dangerous levels, as droughts and floods disrupt agricultural productivity and production.

"We reaffirm our collective commitment to advancing Africa-led climate solutions that prioritise human health, environmental sustainability, and equitable development, as guided by the African Union's Agenda 2063 and the principles of multilateralism, recognise the urgent need to address the intertwined crises of climate change and public health across the continent, and call for dedicated financial mechanisms for climate-related health and the resilience of African health systems, in particular, we highlight the growing threats of heatwaves and water scarcity, which severely affect public health, and call for early-warning systems linked to health services," reads part of the ACS2 leaders' declaration adopted at the close of the summit.

Amref Health Africa hosted delegates at the launch of the Climate and Health curriculum for African negotiators. Credit: Friday Phiri/Amref

The leaders thus committed to advancing climate-resilient and adaptive health systems across the continent and recognised the Belém Health Action Plan as a pivotal global framework that aligns with Africa's aspirations for equitable, sustainable, and climate-smart healthcare.

Held under the theme, "Accelerating Global Climate Solutions: Financing for Africa's resilient and green development," the summit brought together African leaders, policymakers, youth, civil society, development partners, and the private sector to shape a unified African stance on the global climate agenda.

The summit served as a catalyst for bold commitments, transformative partnerships, and innovative solutions that address the continent's most pressing climate challenges.

During the three-day summit, and at the 13th Conference on Climate Change and Development in Africa (CCDA XIII), which served as a pre-session meeting to feed into the summit outcomes, experts discussed the clear linkages and the growing evidence of climate impacts on Africa's health systems and delivery.

With limited, and in most cases, complete lack of climate-resilient infrastructure and well-trained health personnel to manage climate shocks affecting the sector, the discussions underscored that "health has become the human face of the climate crisis on the continent", a reality that demands bold action from leaders.

"Health is the human face of climate change. Yet when you search for images of climate change, you only see the human face after page six. We must change that narrative," remarked Naveen Rao, Senior Vice President of the Health Initiative at The Rockefeller Foundation, during the closing session of the launch of a Climate Change and Health Negotiators' Curriculum by Amref Health Africa, a first-of-its-kind initiative to strengthen Africa's voice in global climate negotiations.

A roundtable at the launch of the Climate and Health curriculum for African negotiators hosted by Amref Health Africa. Credit: Friday Phiri/Amref

With support from the Wellcome Trust, Amref Health Africa, working with its subsidiary, Amref International University (AMIU), and the African Group of Negotiators Expert Support (AGNES), has developed a curriculum which aims to equip African negotiators with the technical expertise, advocacy tools, and evidence to place health at the centre of climate negotiations and financing frameworks.

Dr Modi Mwatsama, Head of Capacity and Field Development for Climate and Health at Wellcome Trust, underscored the urgency of catalytic climate and health action, grounded in science.

"This is the moment to roll out training sessions, strengthen AGN's leadership on climate and health, and ground Africa's climate diplomacy in science and sustainability."

In welcoming the curriculum, Dr Ama Essel, AGN Lead Coordinator on Climate and Health, who spoke on behalf of AGN Chair, Dr Richard Muyungi, emphasised the importance of unity and right framing.

"The science is there, but how we frame and communicate it is the value proposition. This curriculum is right on time, it will help Africa negotiate with a strong, common position," said Dr. Essel, pointing out that the group is ready to support Africa's agenda on climate and health, which should be rooted in the continent's long-held priority of adaptation.

Dr Jeremiah Mushosho, WHO AFRO Regional Team Lead for Climate Change, emphasised the importance of aligning efforts with the Global Plan of Action on climate and health, while civil society voices, including the Pan-African Climate Justice Alliance, reinforced the need for advocacy "soldiers" to sustain pressure for health in climate talks, highlighting the Nairobi Summer School on Climate Justice as an important platform from which enthusiastic advocates could be recruited.

In summing up, Desta Lakew, Group Director of Partnerships and External Affairs at Amref Health Africa, refocused the discussions on the communities, emphasising their involvement at all stages of planning and implementation of climate action.

"Communities are the true front line of the climate crisis, as the health impacts of climate change are felt first in villages, towns, and cities. They are the first responders to shocks, witnessing floods, droughts, and outbreaks before national systems react. Resilience demands co-creation with communities at every stage, from surveillance and data generation to response. Leadership and coordinated action are critical to scaling an inclusive, African-led climate and health ecosystem. Climate resilience cannot be achieved from the top down. It must be built with and through communities, backed by integrated data systems, strong governance, and sustained investment. Thus, for Africa to build resilience, negotiators, governments, civil society, and scientists must work together to ensure health is firmly embedded in the UNFCCC processes and agendas."

Other key climate and health sessions focused on the need to enhance climate information services for health resilience; pathways for integrating health into Africa's climate change and adaption, mitigation and resilience strategies; unlocking climate and health financing; and ministerial dialogue on shaping a cohesive narrative for Africa's climate and health agenda, among others.

At the sessions, experts highlighted capacity building and training; research and evidence; and cross-sectoral partnerships, as key adaptation measures to support health sector's resilience in the face of the climate crisis.

The author is the Climate Change Health Advocacy Lead at Amref Health Africa.

IPS UN Bureau Report

