Namibia: Okahandja Demands Urgent Action to Fix Women's Football Structures

25 September 2025
New Era (Windhoek)

Okahandja Football Club's sport director Lee Hangula has raised concern over the state of women's football development in Namibia.

This follows after the U/20 women's national team's heavy losses in the Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Uganda.

Namibia fell 3-0 and 2-0 in the two-legged tie, results which Hangula believes are symptomatic of deeper structural issues rather than a lack of effort from the players and technical staff.

"Our concern is not directed at the girls or coaches. They gave their best under tough circumstances. The real problem lies within the structures that continue to fail our players. We were shocked to learn that both the so-called 'home' and 'away' fixtures were played in Uganda. How can a crucial home qualifier be staged outside our borders?," he questioned.

He stressed that, if Botswana has been officially recognised as Namibia's alternative home ground, then all national teams, both male and female, should consistently host their matches there.

He argued that this would allow Namibian supporters, parents and the growing network of women's football leaders in Botswana to rally behind the teams, giving players the home-ground atmosphere they desperately need.

Hangula said playing a 'home' match in Uganda not only robbed the players of home support but also sent a discouraging signal about the value placed on women's football.

While acknowledging the establishment of the Women's Super League as a progressive step, he insisted that more comprehensive measures are urgently required.

"Namibia has 14 football regions, but no structured youth competition exists for girls," he pointed out.

Hangula noted that the annual Namibian Newspaper Cup showcases the country's best boys' talent, while girls remain side-lined.

"This is a missed opportunity. Coaches and scouts could use such platforms to identify and nurture future national players. We call for the immediate inclusion of a girls' division in this prestigious competition," he said.

He emphasised that long-term success at senior level begins at grassroots.

"Without organised tournaments and proper development structures from U/15 level upwards, Namibia will continue to lag behind other nations on the continent. The pipeline must start early if we are serious about competing at international level," Hangula stated.

He appealed to the Namibia Football Association (NFA), Namibia Sports Commission, government bodies and corporate sponsors to treat women's football with the same seriousness and investment as men's football.

"We cannot remain content with simply participating at competitions. Namibia must aim to compete and win at the Fifa Women's World Cup, Africa Women's Cup of Nations and the Olympics. This requires united action from all stakeholders. The time to act is now," he stated.

