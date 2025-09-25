Somalia Cabinet Approves Key Legal Reforms to Boost Public Services and Security

25 September 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Sept. 25, 2025 — The Cabinet of the Federal Government of Somalia convened its weekly meeting Thursday, during which it approved two significant draft laws: the Higher Institute of Legal Affairs Bill and the Dairy Safety Law Bill, both aimed at enhancing public services.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, featured various reports on key issues including internal revenue reform, improved security in the capital Mogadishu, particularly the implementation of the newly enacted Arms Control Law, and other critical matters related to governance, human rights protection, and national development.

Prime Minister Barre praised the ministers for their commitment to strengthening state institutions and modernizing legislation to meet the needs of the Somali people.

The Cabinet reiterated its resolve to continue collaborative efforts toward stability, justice, and sustainable progress in the country.

