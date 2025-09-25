Somalia: Somali President Urges Global AI Regulations At UN Security Council Debate

New York — Somali President Hassan Sheikh addressed an open debate at the United Nations Security Council on emerging technologies, calling for urgent international regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) to ensure global security and equitable access.

Speaking at the Council's high-level meeting on the impact of advanced technology on international peace and security, President Mohamud described AI as a "modern reality" that is rapidly transforming societies, economies, and the nature of global security.

"Artificial intelligence presents immense opportunities to strengthen peace, development, and cooperation," Mohamud said. "However, it also comes with serious risks that require collective attention and regulation."

He emphasized the importance of developing universal legal frameworks and global policies to guide the responsible use of AI technologies. Mohamud also stressed the need to ensure equal access to modern technologies across all nations, particularly in the Global South.

"The international community must work to prevent digital inequality and ensure that technological advancement becomes a tool for shared progress, not division," he added.

The Somali president's remarks came amid growing international calls for tighter governance over AI, as nations grapple with its dual-use potential in both development and conflict.