Kenya: Senators Want CBK, Auditor General Given Access to County Bank Accounts

25 September 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — A Senate Committee is pushing for immediate, unrestricted, and real-time access to all commercial bank accounts operated by county governments.

This is after the Standing Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations officially adopted its Report on inquiry into the large number of commercial bank accounts opened and operated by county governments.

It advocated for the Central Bank of Kenya, the Controller of Budget, and the Office of the Auditor-General to be granted this unfettered digital access.

Committee Chairperson Senator Mohamed Abass called the measure a "game-changer" that will foster unprecedented oversight and safeguard public resources.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The National Treasury must review the Public Finance Management (National Government) Regulations, 2015, to grant the Central Bank, Controller of Budget, and the Office of the Auditor General real-time system access to all accounts, with clear sanctions for non-compliance," Senator Abass stated.

"This will strengthen oversight, enhance transparency, and safeguard public resources."

The Committee's inquiry was prompted by consistent Auditor-General reports that highlighted discrepancies, non-disclosure, and a lack of banking rules regarding county commercial accounts.

These issues have long raised concerns about the completeness and verification of all bank accounts held by devolved governments.

Beyond the real-time access, Senators directed the National Treasury to collaborate with the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) to conduct an immediate and comprehensive audit of all commercial bank accounts, close inactive accounts, and transfer residual balances to the County Revenue Fund.

The Members of the Devolution Committee also urged the Treasury to review and harmonize the conflicting sections of the Public Finance Management (PFM) Regulations for the National and County Governments, noting that current county regulations offer limited flexibility for essential needs like managing donor funds, unlike the national regulations.

"National Treasury should harmonize these two laws since they disadvantage counties in managing donor funds and operational needs," Senator Oburu Odinga submitted.

The Committee underscored that tighter coordination between the National and County Treasuries is essential to ensure a transparent, accountable, and fiscally disciplined devolved system.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.