Rwanda: Be Prepared to Lead, Kagame Tips African School of Governance's Pioneer Cohort

President Paul Kagame on Thursday, September 25, attended the matriculation ceremony of the African School of Governance's (ASG) pioneer cohort of its Master of Public Administration (MPA) programme held at Marriott Kigali.

A total of 51 students from 14 African countries were officially welcomed into the Kigali-based school, co-founded by President Paul Kagame and former Prime Minister of Ethiopia Hailemariam Desalegn.

The inaugural cohort comprises students from Rwanda, Burundi, Cameroon, DR Congo, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Mali, Nigeria, South Sudan, Gambia, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zimbabwe.

"This institution, which was once just an idea, is now alive because of you," Kagame said at the ceremony attended by the students, the ASG Board of Directors, members of the diplomatic corps, education officials and partners.

He thanked the former Ethiopian Prime Minister and the Mastercard Foundation's President and CEO, Reeta Roy, and other partners, who contributed to the founding of the ASG.

"What you have accomplished here is something transformative, which will benefit not only the students but also the communities where they come from," the President said.

"Why does a school like this matter? The answer is simple. Africa deserves focus and deep study, and that should be done by you, our youth and our future. Unlike anywhere else, your education here will challenge you to think critically and practically about how to move our continent forward."

He said the school will prepare the students for leadership, but the journey starts from within themselves.

"You need three essential qualities. The first is awareness. Pay attention and observe how Africa is perceived in the world. Is it fair? Is it true? Some challenges are inherited, but many are self-inflicted or are allowed to persist through inaction and indifference.

"Other regions that were once at the same level have surged ahead, yet Africa still struggles with issues that should have been solved decades ago. That should trouble you and ignite a fire within you."

The second quality, Kagame said, is responsibility.

"Value yourself, your country and your people. You cannot expect the world to take Africa seriously if you do not respect your own role. Do not demand more from others than you do from yourself."

"Third, take action," he challenged the ASG's pioneer cohort. "Do not be a spectator. Be prepared to go out and lead because you are exactly who Africa needs.

He also addressed the dynamic nature of global socioeconomic realities.

"Globally, economies are shifting, technology is advancing and Africa cannot afford to lag behind, not forever. An institution is only as strong as the people it shapes. That means you. Make the most of your time here. Our hope is that soon, when your countries look to you for answers, you will be ready.

The ASG was opened in January. This is its inaugural cohort.

With its three pillars of education, research and policy development, the ASG aspires to produce transformative leaders needed for Africa to develop.

It will offer a range of educational programmes to cater to various stages of a leader's career, from a full-time, two-year Master's Degree in Public Administration, to general executive courses lasting 2-3 weeks, and a range of leadership programmes for young leaders and vibrant veterans of governance spanning four to six weeks.

Its research will focus on developing practical home-grown solutions for Africa continent's history and political economy while promoting pan-African and regional integration.