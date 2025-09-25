Rwanda: Kagame Slams Elitism in Global Event Hosting At UCI Congress

President Paul Kagame has challenged the notion that hosting major global events, such as the ongoing UCI Road World Championships in Kigali, should be the privilege of a select few.

For the first time in history, Africa is hosting the world's premier cycling competition, drawing hundreds of elite riders and teams, and reaching an estimated global audience of over 330 million viewers.

Four days of action have already been completed since the event kicked off on Sunday, September 21, with the most anticipated races, including the road race, set for the final three days.

Speaking at the 194th UCI Congress on Wednesday, September 24, in Kigali, Kagame thanked the UCI for choosing Rwanda to host both the Congress and the Road World Championships, noting it was the first time these events were being held on the African continent.

"We are proud that with 108 nations competing, we have an outstanding global turnout. From Africa alone, we have 36 countries, which is the highest participation from our continent ever," he said.

Kagame emphasised that Rwanda views sports as a driver of growth and opportunity, and that hosting world-class events accelerates progress and amplifies impact.

He also highlighted the bias often shown when Africa or other non-traditional hosts are chosen for global events.

"There are those who believe that hosting events of this magnitude should be a monopoly reserved for a few. These reflexive attitudes are outdated and wrong," the Head of State said.

"The main rule of any sport is fairness. We are here today because David Lappartient (UCI president) upheld the principle of fairness. He wins gold in that category," he added.

Kagame further stressed that investing in Africa means tapping into one of the fastest-growing and most youthful regions in the world.

"From producing elite riders to building industries in manufacturing, training, tourism, and event management, the potential is immense," he said.

On his part, Lappartient praised the UCI World Championships in Rwanda as an extraordinary occasion, pointing to the passion, crowds, and enthusiasm that defined the event.

"The images and memories will stay with us forever," he said, also thanking Kagame and Rwanda for making history.

"It is a wonderful chapter. We will never forget our time in your beautiful country," he added.