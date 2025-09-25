Rwanda, DR Congo Officials Renew Commitment to Dismantle FDLR

Rwanda and DR Congo governments have reaffirmed the commitment to eradicate the threat posed by the FDLR genocidal militia, as officials from both countries concluded the second meeting of the Joint Security Coordination Mechanism (JSCM) in Washington, D.C.

ALSO READ: Rwanda, DR Congo, Angola intelligence experts to examine FDLR neutralisation plan

The two-day meeting, held on September 17-18, brought together delegations from Rwanda and DR Congo, alongside representatives of the United States, Qatar, the African Union Commission, and Togo, which serves as the AU-appointed facilitator.

It marked the latest step in the efforts towards implementing the peace agreement signed by Kigali and Kinshasa on June 27, brokered by the US.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to a joint statement released after the meeting, participants reviewed the "current security posture in eastern DR Congo and exchanged intelligence and information to establish a shared understanding of the situation on the ground."

ALSO READ: EAC, SADC ministers agree to neutralise FDLR, urge Kinshasa to talk with M23

This informed a phased approach to implement the Concept of Operations (CONOPS) for neutralising the FDLR, and its associated groups, while also paving the way for the disengagement of forces and lifting of Rwanda's defensive measures.

The parties also negotiated and adopted an Operational Order (OPORD), which will guide the practical rollout of the plan. Implementation of the OPORD is set to begin on October 1.

ALSO READ: UN reaffirms call for FDLR's neutralisation

The JSCM was established under the Washington agreement to enable joint planning and coordination between the two countries and their partners. Its mandate includes neutralising the FDLR, a militia founded by perpetrators of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, and ensuring that DR Congo's territory is no longer used to threaten Rwanda's security.

The two countries expressed gratitude to the United States, Qatar, the African Union, and Togo for their continued support and facilitation of the peace process, while all parties pledged to advance lasting peace and stability in eastern DR Congo and the wider Great Lakes region.