Malawi: Chakwera's Final Act of Statesmanship - Drops Court Battle After Conceding Defeat

25 September 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

President Lazarus Chakwera has taken yet another statesmanlike step by ordering the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to withdraw its judicial review on the September 16 presidential election -- firmly closing the chapter on legal disputes after publicly conceding defeat.

MCP spokesperson Jessie Kabwila confirmed the withdrawal, saying: "The case started by President Chakwera and MCP shall be withdrawn because he has conceded defeat in the election."

The application had sought to stop the announcement of results over alleged electoral irregularities; while the High Court dismissed that restraining order, it did permit MCP to seek judicial review.

Chakwera's concession, delivered hours before the final vote tally, won him broad praise across Africa and beyond. Regional bodies and political leaders lauded his peaceful transfer of power, calling it a rare moment of democratic maturity.

Former President Bakili Muluzi urged him to accept the likely outcome, emphasizing the need to put national unity above partisan rivalry.

Meanwhile, SADC and observer missions noted that Chakwera's graceful exit could serve as a model for democratic transitions, reinforcing public trust in the electoral process and safeguarding Malawi's reputation on the continental stage.

