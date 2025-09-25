Namibia Adds More Countries On Visa-On Arrival

Namibia has approved the expansion of its Visa on Arrival (VoA) scheme to include 36 additional countries and territories.

The decision was taken during the 19th Cabinet meeting held on 2 September 2025 and announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security (MHAISS).

In a statement issued by the executive director of MHAISS Ngindinua Daniel, the ministry said the move demonstrates government's commitment to openness and international cooperation.

"This expansion is part of Namibia's broader strategy to enhance its global standing as a tourism-friendly and investment-ready destination," he stated.

"We want to make it easier for genuine travellers, businesspeople and tourists to visit our country without unnecessary bureaucracy," Daniel maintained.

Data obtained from the MHAISS, states that Namibia currently grants visa-on-arrival or electronic visas to citizens of 90 countries and territories.

With Cabinet's latest approval, nationals from a further 36 states are now eligible to obtain visas on arrival at designated ports of entry into Namibia.

Before that, these travellers were required to apply in person at a Namibian diplomatic mission.

The newly-added countries include Åland Islands, American Samoa, Andorra, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Bolivia, Brunei Darussalam, Central African Republic, Cyprus, Dominican Republic, Georgia, Grenada, Haiti, Kiribati, Maldives, Malta, Monaco, Mongolia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Palestine, Panama, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Samoa, Slovenia, Suriname, Sweden, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago and Vanuatu.

MHAISS emphasised that the system has been modernised through the introduction of the e-Visa platform (eservices.mhaiss.gov.na), which allows applicants to complete their forms and receive approval before travelling. "We strongly encourage travellers to use the e-Visa system. Manual applications at border posts cause unnecessary delays for both the applicants and immigration officials. Our goal is to have a smooth, efficient and secure process at all entry points," Daniel said. Cabinet has also approved an increase in the fee for manual visa-on-arrival applications.

The new fee will be N$2 000, up from N$1 600, while the e-Visa remains at N$1 600.

"This adjustment is not meant to punish travellers. It is an incentive for people to use the digital system, which is faster, safer and more transparent. We are building a system that is aligned with global best practices," Daniel stressed.

The implementation date for both the new VoA eligibility list and the revised fee structure will be communicated once gazetted.

