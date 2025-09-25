Namibia: Breakthrough in Fishermen Wages Talks

After nearly a year of tense negotiations, a breakthrough has finally been secured for hundreds of Namibian fishing industry workers.

The agreement delivers significant wins for workers in Lüderitz and Walvis Bay, including wage increases, improved allowances, and a pathway to permanent employment for temporary staff.

The agreement reached yesterday between NovaNam (Pty) Ltd and Lalandii (Pty) Ltd and Namibia Seamen and Allied Workers Union (Nasawu), will translate into a 6% annual wage increase for both permanent and temporary staff until October 2027, alongside a 16.36% rise in housing allowances this year. Employees will also benefit from annual bonuses, back pay dating to November 2024, and in-kind benefits such as 8kg of fish fry per year.

In addition, protective gear will be issued on an exchange basis once vessels resume operations. The deal, valid until 31 October 2027, also reaffirms the Recognition and Procedural Agreement, committing all parties to continued dialogue and fair labour practices going forward.

Mediation Averted Strike

Labour minister Fillemon Immanuel revealed that negotiations had reached a deadlock, with workers on the verge of industrial action before government stepped in.

"Last week, I personally travelled to Lüderitz to meet both workers and employers. From Friday through Sunday, we worked tirelessly to iron out the outstanding issues, and today we are signing this wage agreement," he said.

He praised the union for its persistence and reiterated government's commitment to balancing decent wages with company sustainability.

Employer and union reactions

NovaNam Managing Director, Edwin Kamatoto, welcomed the outcome:

"This agreement recognises the vital role of our employees and social partners. We are committed to paying a decent wage while safeguarding the sustainability of the company.

As the largest employer in Lüderitz and a backbone of the southern //Kharas economy, our responsibility extends to the broader community through employment and social projects.

This deal reflects the value of dialogue, fairness, and partnership."

Nasawu president, Paulus Hango, hailed the deal as "a milestone at the end of a marathon engagement that lasted nearly 12 months".

He thanked the minister for his direct involvement, which ensured a fair and balanced outcome for both workers and employers.