South Africa: Keeping the Memory of Constantia's Forced Removals Alive

25 September 2025
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Matthew Hirsch

Heritage Walk by Jaftha family Flower Farm honours displaced families

Families forcibly removed from Constantia in the 1960s and 70s were honoured during a heritage walk through the suburb on Wednesday.

The Jaftha family, who run Jaftha's Flower Farm in the suburb, organised the walk to mark Heritage Day.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The family has been growing flowers in the Constantia Valley since the 1800s. They were forcibly removed during apartheid, but with the help of a white business owner, were able to lease land from the municipality in 1985. They have run their flower farm there ever since.

The walk on Wednesday was led by Charles Jaftha, who runs the farm with his brother Malcolm. The walk began at the farm and passed landmarks such as Peddlars restaurant, which used to be a farm stall where Charles' father worked, and Keysers River. It ended along Strawberry Lane, from which families were removed.

Claire-Anne Lester, whose father's family was forced from Strawberry Lane when he was five, joined the walk. "It is about allowing people to remember these stories ... if we don't speak about them and remind the public what happened, it will just be lost to history," she said.

"I can see ripplings of a new generation that's really inquisitive about the past, who are also struggling from the housing crisis, from the cost of living, and really taking umbrage at the persistent inequality, which is very much rooted in the apartheid past," she told GroundUp.

Jaftha explained that before apartheid removals, the community was closeknit. "When they were living down here, everybody was within walking distance of each other. Most of them were flower growers. A lot of families didn't even have a proper fence ... you could move around," he told participants.

The Jaftha family plans to raise funds for a heritage museum on the farm.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.