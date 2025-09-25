Nigeria: 31 Years After Tragedy, Tinubu Honours Ogoni 4 With CON

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday conferred posthumous national honours of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) on the late Ogoni leaders collectively remembered as the "Ogoni Four" -- Albert Badey, Edward Kobani, Theophilus Orage and Samuel Orage.

The President announced the conferment while receiving the report of the Ogoni Consultations Committee at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The four prominent Ogoni chiefs were killed in 1994 in Giokoo community, Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, during an outbreak of communal strife.

Speaking at the ceremony, Tinubu urged the Ogoni people to embrace reconciliation and unity after decades of division. He prayed that the memories of the slain leaders would continue to inspire courage and a sense of purpose in Nigeria.

"I urge the Ogoni people across classes, communities and generations to close ranks, put this dark chapter behind us and move forward as a united community with one voice," he stated.

The President also directed the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, to lead fresh engagements in the Niger Delta to restore peace and accelerate development.

Tinubu reaffirmed his administration's commitment to environmental remediation, economic revival, and sustainable development in Ogoniland. He confirmed plans to facilitate the resumption of oil production in the area, which had been suspended since 1993 following unrest and environmental protests.

"I am encouraged by the overwhelming consensus of the Ogoni communities to welcome the resumption of oil production. The government will deploy every resource to support your people in this march towards shared prosperity," the President said.

Earlier, Ribadu presented the report of the Ogoni consultations, noting that it captured the demands of all four Ogoni zones and the diaspora, including calls for accelerated cleanup and inclusive participation in oil production.

He assured the Tinubu administration would strictly implement the directives, consolidating peace and correcting past injustices.