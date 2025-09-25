Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa's Rivalry With VP Chiwenga Spreads to Provinces

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's bid to remain in power beyond the two terms permitted by the constitution has triggered an internal revolt within the ruling Zanu PF party, led by the very man who paved the way for his rise eight years ago.

That rivalry is now spilling into the provinces, where grassroots support will be crucial for a decisive constitutional amendment.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, the former army general who orchestrated the 2017 military coup that ousted long-time ruler Robert Mugabe, is now locked in a public showdown with President Mnangagwa ahead of a pivotal party conference next month.

In a dramatic twist to the simmering power struggle, Chiwenga presented Mnangagwa with an explosive dossier accusing petroleum magnate Kudakwashe Tagwirei of looting billions of US dollars from Zanu PF.

Tagwirei, a controversial businessman under US and UK sanctions for allegedly fuelling corrupt networks that sustain Mnangagwa's rule, is being touted as the president's preferred successor. There have been concerted efforts to install him within Zanu PF structures.

A long-time financier of the party since the Mugabe era, Tagwirei has pledged $3 million for the October 13 conference, which is expected to pass a resolution extending Mnangagwa's term by two years beyond its scheduled end in 2028.

Chiwenga's dossier, tabled during a meeting of the party's top decision-making body, the politburo, a week ago, threw the cat among the pigeons. It triggered a series of events that have laid bare the intensifying factionalism within the ruling party.

Mnangagwa's loyalists are mobilising party structures to pass a resolution at the October 13-18 conference to extend the 83-year-old leader's term.

The proposed extension, which would require a constitutional amendment to remove the two-term limit for presidents, has deeply divided Zanu PF.

Retired General Chiwenga opposes the extension, which would derail his own presidential ambitions. He is reportedly backed by the country's security establishment.

His confrontation with the president came a day after Tagwirei donated 300 luxury vehicles to Zanu PF, amid allegations that he was attempting to influence the term extension agenda

Just days earlier, another controversial businessman, Wicknell Chivayo-closely linked to the president, donated cash, vehicles, and ambulances worth over $4 million to Zanu PF regional chairpersons. He said the donation was in celebration of Mnangagwa's 83rd birthday.

In the dossier, Chiwenga alleged that Tagwirei had siphoned $3.2 billion from Zanu PF through opaque investments now being used to buy support for a third term. He called for the immediate arrest of Tagwirei and Chivayo, as well as the recovery of the looted funds.

Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa dismissed the dossier, describing it as part of a destabilisation campaign driven by power-hungry individuals.

Mutsvangwa said the former army commander must wait for the party's elective congress in 2027 if he wishes to succeed Mnangagwa.

"There are persistent efforts from detractors who are throwing cobwebs to make us witch-hunt ourselves," he told journalists in Harare on Monday.

"The politburo is not unduly moved by these things. This debate should not define Zanu PF.

"There are people who wish to see the president removed so they can take over.

"Wait for your time, it will come at the congress through a democratic process."

A day after Mutsvangwa's remarks, President Mnangagwa announced a surprise reshuffle of his top politburo lieutenants, removing a key ally of the VP from the influential Secretary-General post.

Eldred Masunurgure, a Harare-based academic, said the escalation of Zanu PF's internal power struggles had reached dangerous levels.

Masunungure drew parallels with past leadership battles in the party, dating back to the pre-independence era when Zanu PF, led by Mugabe, was one of two major liberation movements alongside ZAPU, led by the late Vice President Joshua Nkoma

"Those phases had bloody endings-hopefully that won't be repeated this time," he said.

"The long and short of it is that the events in the party are not a mere distraction. These dynamics must not be misread by the public especially the opposition, such as it remains as signalling the demise of the party or its regime."

In 2017, the army-led by retired Gen Chiwenga, then commander-intervened, claiming that Zanu PF infighting over Mugabe's succession threatened the party's survival.

At the time, Mnangagwa, Mugabe's long-time deputy, was in exile in South Africa, having been dismissed over alleged presidential ambitions. The military accused Mugabe of purging war veterans to clear the path for then First Lady Grace Mugabe to succeed him.

Masunungure said Zanu PF's infighting is likely to intensify after the October conference, which will not feature leadership contests, although the push to extend the president's term is expected to dominate proceedings.

"If anything, the gladiation will likely be either more vicious, hopefully bloodless, or more subtle in a Machiavellian sense," he predicted.

"There will clearly be winners and losers at the conference, but it's hard to imagine the losers turning the other cheek."

Reuben Mbofana, a Harare-based political commentator, said the reshuffle of the party's top brass was designed to ensure Mnangagwa's term extension agenda remains on track.

"To me, this is nothing short of Mnangagwa safeguarding his 2030 agenda just ahead of the party conference, using those reassignments," Mbofana said.

Political analysts say the military is likely to play a central role in Zanu PF's succession battles, as it did during Mugabe's final days.

President Mnangagwa has repeatedly insisted he does not wish to remain in office beyond his two terms, yet he has taken no steps to halt his supporters' campaign for a two-year extension.