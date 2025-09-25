Somalia: Armed Attack Frees Prisoners From Mogadishu Police Station, Somali Police Say

The Somali Police Force confirmed on Thursday that an armed assault on Warta Nabadda District Police Station in Mogadishu resulted in the escape of several prisoners detained on serious charges, marking one of the most brazen security breaches in the capital in recent months.

In a press statement, police officials reported that heavily armed assailants stormed the station earlier in the day, causing significant destruction and casualties. The attackers managed to free detainees held on major criminal offenses, though the exact number of escaped prisoners was not disclosed.

The incident raises fresh concerns about security and governance in Mogadishu, where the federal government is already grappling with threats from extremist groups, armed militias, and deepening political rifts. The escape of high-risk detainees is likely to further strain law enforcement efforts and undermine public confidence in state security institutions.

The attack occurred in Warta Nabadda district of Mogadishu on September 25, 2025, a densely populated area not far from key government installations.

Somali Police Force: Confirmed the attack and vowed accountability.

Armed Groups: Blamed for carrying out the assault with "illegal heavy weaponry and combat vehicles" inside the capital.

Escaped Prisoners: Reportedly held for serious crimes, now at large.

Civilians and Property: The statement noted unspecified human and material losses.

The police statement strongly condemned the assault, warning armed factions and political actors allegedly misusing military vehicles and heavy weapons in the city. Authorities cautioned civilians against mingling with groups bent on destabilizing Mogadishu, while directing security agencies to take "legal measures" against anyone violating these warnings.

Mogadishu has faced a series of armed clashes and security incidents in recent weeks, reflecting tensions between government forces, opposition-aligned militias, and extremist threats. Incidents of prison breaks and armed raids highlight the persistent weakness of Somalia's security apparatus, even as the government works with international partners to strengthen policing and stabilization in the capital.

The Warta Nabadda jailbreak underscores the volatile security environment in Mogadishu, exposing vulnerabilities in law enforcement and raising questions about the control of heavy weaponry within the city. As police vow accountability and stronger enforcement, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges Somalia faces in restoring order and protecting its citizens.