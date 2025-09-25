Somalia: Somali Intelligence, Allies Kill Dozens of Al-Shabaab Militants in Coordinated Operations

Mogadishu — Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), in coordination with international partners, has carried out a series of targeted operations against the militant group Al-Shabaab across the regions of Hiiraan, Galgaduud, and Lower Shabelle, a statement said Thursday.

In Hiiraan region, senior Al-Shabaab commander Abdi Hiiray and two other militants were killed in a precision raid in the Moqokori district. Hiiray, who had long been on the run, was accused of orchestrating deadly attacks and plots targeting civilians in Hirshabelle State.

In Galgaduud, at least 11 Al-Shabaab fighters were killed in Nooleeye village after intelligence revealed the presence of a cell organizing militant activities in the area.

Meanwhile, in Lower Shabelle, over 10 Al-Shabaab members were killed and several others wounded in a strike targeting a militant gathering in the village of Tugaarey, under Awdheegle district.

According to Somali authorities, the operations are part of broader efforts to weaken Al-Shabaab's operational capacity and prevent further threats to civilian populations.

"These targeted strikes demonstrate the growing effectiveness of joint security efforts and the commitment to dismantling the networks of terror that continue to threaten Somalia's peace and stability," a government spokesperson said.

No civilian casualties were reported in the operations.