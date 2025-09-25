Sudan: TSC President Visits Haya Locality in Red Sea State

- President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, on Wednesday paid a visit to Haya Locality in the Red Sea State, where he reviewed the overall situation in the locality and the provision of basic needs for citizens.

He also visited Haya Hospital and inspected the level of medical and health services provided to citizens, directing upgrading, strengthening and supporting the health sector and delivering better services to the people, praising the great efforts of the medical staff, health personnel, and hospital workers.

The TSC President also inspected the locality's residents and was reassured about the level of services provided to them.