Sudan: TSC President and Members Mourn Chieftain of Halanga Tribe

24 September 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

President and members of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), with deep sorrow and submission to the will of Allah Almighty, mourn the passing of Murad Jaafar Shikilay, Chieftain of the Halanga tribe in eastern Sudan, who departed this life after a short illness.

In his passing, TSC mourns to the Sudanese people one of the most prominent leaders of the native administration in eastern Sudan, a patriotic and sincere man who contributed to strengthening humanitarian, social, and community work, and supported national unity through initiatives that foster dialogue, peaceful coexistence, and social harmony.

With his departure, the nation has lost a distinguished figure in political, social, and native administration affairs in eastern Sudan.

May Allah grant the deceased His vast mercy and bestow patience and solace upon his family and loved ones. "Indeed, to Allah we belong and to Him we shall return."

