Sudan: Prime Minister Meets Angolan President, Commends Angola's Role in Supporting African Peace and Security

New York, 24-9-2025 (SUNA) - As part of his participation in the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris, head of Sudan's delegation, met with His Excellency Angolan President João Lourenço.

The meeting was attended on the Sudanese side by Minister of Culture, Information, and Tourism Khalid Al-Ayesir, and Sudan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Al-Harith Idris; on the Angolan side, it was attended by Angolan Foreign Minister Tete António.

Dr. Idris conveyed greetings from President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, to the Angolan President, and thanked Angola for its role as Chair of the African Peace and Security Council and its continuous efforts to support peace and security on the continent, as well as its serious attempts to find African solutions to the continent's challenges. He also briefed his host on political developments in Sudan, including the formation of a non-partisan technocratic government, highlighting Sudan's roadmap submitted to the United Nations.

Prime Minister praised the significant role the Angolan President has played in supporting African peace and security, particularly in achieving peace in Sudan, commending the notable progress in bilateral relations between the two countries.

For his part, Angolan President welcomed the Prime Minister and affirmed the depth of bilateral relations between the two countries, praising the substantial support Sudan provided during Angola's liberation war.