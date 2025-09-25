North Africa: Joint Statement By the Leaders of Members of Arab League and Organization of Islamic Cooperation Participating in the Multilateral Summit With the President of the United States of America

document

A multilateral summit of the leaders of the United States and eight Arab States and States members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) convened at United Nations Headquarters on the margins of the High-Level Week of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The meeting was convened at the initiative of His Excellency Mr. Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America.

The meeting was co-hosted by His Excellency President Trump and His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, and joined by His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, His Excellency Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, His Excellency Mr. Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia, His Excellency Mr. Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, His Excellency Mr. Moustafa Kamal Madbouly, Prime Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin ZayedAl Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, and His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, the leaders of Arab/OIC states thanked President Trump for calling for this important meeting.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

They highlighted the unbearable situation in the Gaza Strip, including the humanitarian catastrophe and high human toll, as well as its serious consequences for the region and impact on the Muslim world as a whole. They reiterated the common position rejecting forced-displacement and the need to allow the return of those who left.

The leaders emphasized the need to end the war and achieve an immediate ceasefire that would ensure releasing the hostages and allowing the entry of sufficient humanitarian aid as the first step toward a just and lasting peace.

They reiterated their commitment to cooperate with President Trump, and stressed the importance of his leadership to end the war and open horizons for a just and lasting peace.

They emphasized the need to work out details of a plan for stabilization, while ensuring stability in the West Bank and Jerusalem's Holy Sites. They supported Palestinian Authority reform efforts.

Participants emphasized the need to ensure a comprehensive plan for reconstruction in Gaza, based on the Arab and OIC plan, as well as security arrangements, with international assistance supporting the Palestinian leadership, and expressed commitment to work together to ensure the success of plans and to rebuild the lives of Palestinians in Gaza.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Egypt International Organisations North Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Participants also emphasized the importance of maintaining momentum to ensure that this meeting is the beginning of a process on the right path to a future of peace and regional cooperation.

Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs