Rwanda: Champions League - APR's Dao 'Not Scared' of Pyramids

24 September 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

APR midfielder Memel Raouf Dao said insists he and his teammates are ready to pull a major upset on Pyramids' CAF Champions League title defense as the pair prepare to square off in the tournament's preliminary round in October.

The midfielder fired a warning to the African champions who were celebrating yet another trophy after Fiston Kalala Mayele's hat trick powered them to a 3-1 victory over Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli

in the FIFA Africa-Asia Arabic Cup final on Tuesday, September 23.

"They are Pyramids and we are lions. We are not scared," Dao posted on his Instagram story.

After two failed attempts, APR FC have another test which they will pass only if they eliminate Pyramids.

APR FC will host Pyramids in the first leg in Kigali, on October 1 at 8:00 pm before traveling to Cairo, Egypt, for the second leg on October 8

