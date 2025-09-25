Rwanda: LACASA Kiyovu - A New Benchmark in Kigali Luxury, Nearly Sold Out

LACASA Kiyovu is a new premium residential development redefining serviced living in one of Kigali's most secure and sought-after neighbourhoods.

Offering a selection of studios, 1-2-bedroom apartments, and penthouses, it combines modern design, luxury finishes, and full-service management with a prime location near embassies, international schools, and leading institutions.

The vision of Dr Arch. Tarek Katar, CEO of the design firm EAHK Consulting, LACASA Kiyovu is more than architecture. It is a work of art. Every line, curve, and space reflects a rare harmony between beauty and functionality.

According to Arch. Abdelrahman Katar, Chairman and CEO of Belle Ville Groupe, the company has been shaping skylines across Africa for more than three decades. With over 300 completed projects in more than 20 countries, LACASA Kiyovu marks its first completed residential project in Rwanda. Comprising 30 luxury panoramic units, the project is now nearly sold out, a testament to its compelling value. The investment appeal is already proven, with units successfully tenanted within a short time since completion, demonstrating strong rental demand from a diverse mix of international tenants and investors.

This success is rooted in Belle Ville Group's unique, vertically integrated structure. Unlike conventional developers, the Group encompasses a full suite of specialized companies under one roof, managing every phase of a project internally from initial business planning and investment analysis through architectural design, construction, finishing works, and even the international procurement of premium materials and furniture. This end-to-end control ensures unparalleled quality, cost efficiency, and a seamless execution from vision to reality. Furthermore, our in-house property management division ensures the long-term value and impeccable operation of the asset on behalf of the owners. This holistic approach enables us to deliver meticulously studied and superior projects, such as LACASA Kiyovu. Importantly, each of these specialized services is also available to external investors seeking expert partners for their own ventures.

"The core philosophy of our company's services is to create lasting value in the cities where we work. We believe in creating landmarks, not just buildings," said Mr. Katar. When asked what sets LACASA apart, he pointed to its distinctive design: "The design truly speaks for itself. The ventilation, natural lighting, finishing quality, and unmatched amenities collectively create an experience that is unlike anything else in Kigali."

The story continues with LACASA Kacyiru, Belle Ville Groupe's upcoming landmark and the latest addition to the renowned LACASA series. Building on the iconic success of LACASA Kiyovu, this exclusive collection of fully furnished studios and two-bedroom apartments overlooks serene golf course views. The project will feature enhanced wellness amenities and bespoke interior packages. With sales already open and almost 30% sold, early investors can still secure exclusive limited early bird pricing and the best choice of units.

And this is only the beginning. The Group's pipeline includes additional landmark projects currently in advanced planning stages, further solidifying its commitment to shaping Kigali's future skyline.

Cadette Umukundwa, a visitor at LACASA Kiyovu, described her experience as exceptional, noting the seamless balance of elegance and functionality. "Every space felt luxurious and thoughtfully designed, especially the ample parking. The privacy, the in-apartment meal delivery, and the professionalism of the reception team made it feel like a perfect blend of comfort, service, and modern luxury. It is a place I would gladly call home," she said.

Ibraheem Mushtaq, another guest, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the spacious layouts, abundant natural light, and panoramic views. "LACASA is setting a new benchmark for high-end accommodation in the city," he remarked. He praised the high-end technology, tasteful furnishings, and hotel-style services such as in-apartment meal delivery from a partner hotel. He also commended the dual parking options, professional staff, and upcoming gym, calling them strong differentiators in Kigali's luxury living market.

With only a limited number of units remaining in LACASA Kiyovu, interested buyers are encouraged to inquire immediately. To learn more about the remaining opportunities in Kiyovu or to reserve your unit at LACASA Kacyiru, contact the sales team at 0788 999 776 / info@bellevillegroupe.com or visit bellevillegroupe.com.