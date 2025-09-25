Namibia: Goreangab Mall Tenancy Reaches 82 Percent Ahead of 2026 Opening

Tenancy at the N$270 million Goreangab Mall in Windhoek has reached 82%, with more than 43 tenants confirmed, Oryx chief executive Ben Jooste says.

The 14 500 square metre development, anchored by Shoprite, is scheduled to open in May 2026.

"Tenant occupancy has progressed well. We initially reached 70% before pausing tenancy during construction. A few weeks ago, we reopened for new tenants, and the latest figure is around 82%," Jooste says.

He notes that banks are being considered to meet community requests for branches and ATMs.

Jooste confirms that the project remains largely on track despite minor delays.

"The project is still on schedule. We are about eight days behind, but we are confident we can make up the time, which is impressive considering the heavy rains earlier in the year."

Oryx is investing N$270 million in the mall, while Safland will manage the property, and Oryx will oversee asset management.

Construction began in February under Andeo Construction, with completion expected by May 2026.

The development is set to create 340 jobs during construction and 500 once operational, impacting about 900 people.

Goreangab Mall forms part of the wider Goreangab Waterfront Development, which also includes plans for 2 500 residential units and a formal taxi rank to provide transport access for surrounding communities.

Standard Bank Namibia has provided N$178 million in financing to Oryx Properties Limited for the development of the mall.

Since relocating to Namibia in 2011, Safland has completed 11 property developments valued at about N$3 billion. These include the Grove Mall and The Dunes Mall.