Namibia: Zhero's 3 Gw Solar Project Secures Environmental Approval

24 September 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Zhero Molecules Walvis Bay has received an environmental clearance certificate from the Ministry of Environment and Tourism for its 3GW solar project near Walvis Bay.

The project will supply renewable electricity for green hydrogen and green ammonia production in the Erongo region.

According to the ministry, the project will manufacture green ammonia through electrolysis, using electricity generated entirely from renewable energy to ensure carbon-free and sustainable production.

The Electricity Control Board has also received an application from Zhero Molecules for a generation licence under Section 20(1)(b) of the Electricity Act, 2007.

The application seeks approval to operate a 3GW solar photovoltaic (PV) system and a 3 500MWh battery energy storage systems across farm Bloemhof 109 in the Erongo region and portion seven of farm 58, Walvis Bay.

"The electricity generated from the solar PV site will be evacuated via the 110km transmission line to facilitate green hydrogen production, which feeds the ammonia synthesis loop.

This ensures that all hydrogen and ammonia produced are carbon-free, supporting Namibia's renewable energy and sustainability objectives," the environmental impact assessment report notes.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.