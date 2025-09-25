Namibia: Zhero's 3 Gw Solar Project Secures Environmental Approval

Zhero Molecules Walvis Bay has received an environmental clearance certificate from the Ministry of Environment and Tourism for its 3GW solar project near Walvis Bay.

The project will supply renewable electricity for green hydrogen and green ammonia production in the Erongo region.

According to the ministry, the project will manufacture green ammonia through electrolysis, using electricity generated entirely from renewable energy to ensure carbon-free and sustainable production.

The Electricity Control Board has also received an application from Zhero Molecules for a generation licence under Section 20(1)(b) of the Electricity Act, 2007.

The application seeks approval to operate a 3GW solar photovoltaic (PV) system and a 3 500MWh battery energy storage systems across farm Bloemhof 109 in the Erongo region and portion seven of farm 58, Walvis Bay.

"The electricity generated from the solar PV site will be evacuated via the 110km transmission line to facilitate green hydrogen production, which feeds the ammonia synthesis loop.

This ensures that all hydrogen and ammonia produced are carbon-free, supporting Namibia's renewable energy and sustainability objectives," the environmental impact assessment report notes.