Namibia: Fading Notes, Lasting Legacy

Marais Nakale, better known as Nakale yaNakale or Sisande, died on 24 September 2023 aged 60. The Okongo-born musician, famous for his "blue music" style and hits such as 'Mokombada', left behind a legacy built on humility, resilience and a commitment to keeping traditional music alive.

On his 60th birthday, just months before his death, he asked his family to play his favourite songs, particularly 'Mokombada'.

His relatives recall that even as illness weakened him in his final weeks at Windhoek Central Hospital, he remained focused on leaving behind a lasting memory.

"He told us he didn't want to be buried in an expensive coffin, but would rather want the family to invest in a good tombstone so his grandchildren and anybody else could see where he was laid to rest," family representative Agnes Sakaria says.

Nakale began his career singing hymns with his siblings, later joining Omalaeti Music after years of self-recording on cassettes. Over time, he released 10 albums, the last being Manikie in 2022.

Despite his popularity, he never released a music video, saying: "I've never released a music video, yet the fame I've garnered... all credit goes to my dedicated fans."

His death is part of a wider story of loss in Namibia's music and creative industries. In recent years, several prominent figures have died, some due to illness and others by taking their lives, leaving fans mourning and raising questions about the support available for artists.

These include rapper Kanibal in 2021, dancer Mark "Max" Sibeso in 2022, producer Araffath Muhuure in 2023, and hip-hop artist Alain "AliThatDude" Villet earlier this year. September 2025 alone saw the deaths of reggae icon Ras Sheehama and gospel singer Jackson Kaujeua Jr. Each had carved their own space in shaping Namibia's cultural identity.

Nakale often called for greater recognition of artists while alive, citing the lack of support given to legends such as Tate Kwela. His words - "Do good for people while they are still alive, as opposed to buying expensive coffins when people die" - now carry added weight as the country continues to lose creative voices.

As Namibia reflects on these losses, the music of Nakale and his peers continues to echo through jukeboxes, radio stations and community gatherings, reminding audiences of the lasting power of art to connect, heal and inspire.