Namibia: Advanced Automotive Technology Needs New Motor Technicians

With the advancement of technology and the redundancy of old engine technology, it is about time to change the direction of tomorrow's mechanics.

Gone are the days when cars needed coils, relays or a choke - not to mention when old diesel engines needed glow plugs to start on a cold winter's morning.

Modern vehicles are so advanced they are self-diagnosing, telling the owner what is wrong with the system. Today's mechanics only need to plug a computer in and it tells you exactly what is wrong with the vehicle.

This was one of the major reasons why M+Z Motors partnered with the Windhoek Vocational Training Centre (WVTC) at Khomasdal to assist with a donation of two modern cars, providing students with hands-on experience and preparing them for the current market in motors and engines.

Speaking to group managing director Ekko Eisenberg about their decision to collaborate during challenging economic times by donating a Volkswagen and a Mercedes as training props, he says M+Z aims to inspire technical youth, as many young people are not currently aspiring to trade skills due to the current difficult and less rewarding times.

"We are trying, through modern technology (vehicles) in the training centre, for them to see what they will be doing and working on during their time, so for us it means uplifting and inspiring the youth to do any trade," Eisenberg says.

He adds that it does not matter whether it is fitting and turning or mechatronics, as both are areas in which the local automotive sector is lacking, primarily due to a shortage of trained staff.

He advises young people to find a meaningful future in this sector.

The evolution of the automotive sector has transformed the role of mechanics. In the past, a basic toolbox was sufficient to fix or repair a car.

Today, however, vehicles are equipped with highly advanced technology, requiring technicians to undergo more specialised training and gain greater exposure to modern systems.

Modern cars contain numerous control units that regulate all mechanical components, making repairs more complex.

Meanwhile, WVTC centre manager Polli Andima told TopRevs this donation will come in handy and at the right time, as students will undertake hands-on training that will enhance their skills.

"It will benefit both the students and the institution and will give them the practical and real experience in terms of training as it will not be theorised anymore.

Students can now feel and work on the cars with their hands," Andima adds.

Andima says while they are busy with training, WVTC allows for practical experience by means of job attachment opportunities.

WVTC engages companies like the M+Z group to take on students for practical experience, Andima adds. It is also an opportunity to market themselves once they finish with their training and start in the sector.

Meanwhile, Khomas governor Sam Nujoma Jr says the vehicles currently in the workshop are older cars, and do not align with new technology. He adds that students can now attain a higher level of training, meaning they will be ready for the market.

He calls on students to focus on their training as there will always be people in need of mechanics to maintain and repair their cars.

"For the region it means youth empowerment and skills development, which is very important. The regions need more of these kinds of donations and support from the private sector," Nujoma adds.

Apart from the M+Z donation, the Social Security Commission has also donated equipment for the welding and boiler-making workshop.