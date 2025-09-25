Southern Africa: Namibia Showcases Empowerment and Inclusion Programmes At Rural Women's Parliament

Welcoming remarks by Gaudentia Kröhne, deputy minister of industries, mines and energy, at the eighth session of the Rural Women Parliament with Men as Partners, Parliament Building, Windhoek, 23 September 2025

The Ministry of Industries, Mines and Energy is constitutionally mandated to serve as custodian of Namibia's geological, mineral, and energy resources. In fulfilling this mandate, we strive to ensure that these resources drive socio-economic development through industrialisation and value addition, with the Namibian people at the centre of our strategies, programmes, and activities.

In the context of this eighth session of the Rural Women Parliament with Men as Partners, I wish to highlight several initiatives of the ministry that contribute directly to economic empowerment and inclusion, the theme of this gathering. These include:

The Equipment Aid Scheme Programme : Created in 2009/10 under the late Dr Hage Geingob, this programme provides micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with production equipment to reduce start-up costs and expand production. Reintroduced in 2023 with revised criteria, it now prioritises sectors such as manufacturing, agro-food processing, gemstone processing, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. To date, 3 213 MSMEs across all 14 regions have benefited, with many growing into larger enterprises that create jobs and serve as role models.

: Created in 2009/10 under the late Dr Hage Geingob, this programme provides micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with production equipment to reduce start-up costs and expand production. Reintroduced in 2023 with revised criteria, it now prioritises sectors such as manufacturing, agro-food processing, gemstone processing, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. To date, 3 213 MSMEs across all 14 regions have benefited, with many growing into larger enterprises that create jobs and serve as role models. Entrepreneurship Development Programme (Empretec Namibia) : Implemented with United Nations Development Programme, this programme equips entrepreneurs with transformational skills and growth-oriented mindsets. It targets unemployed youth, women, veterans, and rural communities, supporting the shift from subsistence to commercial enterprises. Since training activities began in 2023, 138 entrepreneurs and 325 individuals have been trained, including in financial literacy.

: Implemented with United Nations Development Programme, this programme equips entrepreneurs with transformational skills and growth-oriented mindsets. It targets unemployed youth, women, veterans, and rural communities, supporting the shift from subsistence to commercial enterprises. Since training activities began in 2023, 138 entrepreneurs and 325 individuals have been trained, including in financial literacy. Gemstone Cutting and Polishing Training Programme: Based at Karibib, this initiative develops specialised skills in gemstone cutting and polishing, with a focus on youth and women. Since 2016, 235 Namibians have been trained, 68% of whom secured jobs in the diamond industry. Small-scale mining, as a livelihood for many in rural areas, is further supported by assistance in obtaining mining claims, compliance guidance, and formalisation into cooperatives or associations.

Despite challenges - such as limited finance, land access, market constraints, and environmental compliance requirements - the small-scale mining sector remains a vital contributor to poverty alleviation and employment creation, with 951 registered mining claims, mostly in Erongo, Kunene, and ||Kharas.

National Electrification Efforts : Through its Directorate of Energy, the ministry is working towards universal electricity access by 2040, with NDP6 targeting an increase from 59% to 70% access by 2030. Expanding rural electrification is transformative - it improves healthcare, education, and economic opportunities, while enhancing safety and quality of life, particularly for women and families.

: Through its Directorate of Energy, the ministry is working towards universal electricity access by 2040, with NDP6 targeting an increase from 59% to 70% access by 2030. Expanding rural electrification is transformative - it improves healthcare, education, and economic opportunities, while enhancing safety and quality of life, particularly for women and families. Regional Offices Programmes: Our regional offices act as the ministry's operational arms, delivering support for MSMEs, mining and energy projects, business development, mentorship, incubation, training, and local industrialisation. They also facilitate stakeholder engagement, business registration, and licensing in support of economic growth at the grassroots level.

These programmes align with Namibia's Vision 2030, National Development Plans, and industrialisation policies. Their shared goal is to promote equitable income distribution, generate employment, and reduce poverty through sustainable economic growth.

Let me conclude by reaffirming that the ministry's work is centred on empowering Namibians - particularly rural communities, women, and youth - to participate meaningfully in the economy and contribute to our nation's transformation into an inclusive and industrialised society.

