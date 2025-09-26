Ethiopia Reaffirms Unwavering Support for Somalia's Peace and Stability

25 September 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Hadera Abera, underscored Ethiopia's unwavering support for Somalia's peace and stability during the High-Level Pledging Conference for the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), held on the margins of the 80th UN General Assembly.

He said, "We have made substantial gains in degrading Al-Shabaab's capabilities. In this regard, we pay tribute to our troops especially those that lost their life in the line of duty."

Ambassador Hadera, however, warned that the group remains a global threat requiring concerted international action, and he acknowledged the progress made by the Government of Somalia in reinforcing the capacity of the national defense and security forces.

Highlighting AUSSOM's critical financial shortfall of nearly USD 180 million for 2025, he urged partners to step up contributions and stressed the importance of implementing UN resolution 2719 to ensure sustainable financing.

The state minister also underlined that building Somalia's national security capacity is the most durable path to stability. He called for renewed political will and coordinated support to help Somalia emerge as a secure and prosperous nation.

