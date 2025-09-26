Ethiopia: UN Chief Congratulates Ethiopia On Historic GERD Inauguration

25 September 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres congratulated Ethiopia on the inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), its recent success in hosting a climate summit and other projects.

President Taye Atske Selassie met with Guterres on the margins of UN General Assembly.

The Secretary-General congratulated Ethiopia on the inauguration of the Renaissance Dam, its recent success in hosting a climate summit and other projects, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier this month, Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed inaugurated the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam in the presence of African leaders.

Unlike many large-scale projects on the continent that depend heavily on foreign loans, the GERD was financed almost entirely by Ethiopians themselves.

This unique achievement has been widely hailed as a powerful model for African nations striving to build transformative infrastructure while safeguarding financial independence and freedom from external debt, it was learned.

President Taye Atske and the Secretary-General also discussed issues of mutual interest in the region and beyond.

