Kenya: Body of Kenyan Police Officer Killed in Haiti Accident Due in Nairobi On Friday

Nairobi — The body of Corporal Kennedy Mutuku Neuve, a Kenyan police officer who died in a road accident while serving in Haiti, is set to arrive in Nairobi on Friday, September 26.

Corporal Neuve, who was attached to the Kenyan-led Multinational Security Support Mission (MSSM), lost his life in a tragic crash on September 1.

The National Police Service (NPS) confirmed that arrangements have been finalized for his repatriation and burial preparations are underway in consultation with his family.

"The NPS extends its deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the fallen officer and assures them of its unwavering and continued support during this time of profound sorrow," said NPS Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga in a statement on Thursday.

Neuve's passing came just months after another Kenyan officer serving in the mission was reported missing following an ambush along the Carrefour Paye-Savien main supply route in Haiti's Artibonite Department on March 25.

The officer was later confirmed dead with MSSM and Haitian National Police (HNP) mounting search efforts to recover his body.

Despite the tragedies, the NPS maintained that Kenya remains committed to supporting the international effort in Haiti.

"We are dedicated to achieving the mandate of the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti in full compliance with international law," the statement read.

The late Corporal Neuve will be received with full honors as his colleagues, family, and friends gather to pay their last respects to a man described as courageous and dedicated to duty.