Zimbabwe: Govt Reaffirms Commitment to Gender Equality At UN Meeting

25 September 2025
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reaffirmed his government's commitment to advancing gender equality describing women's empowerment as a cornerstone for sustainable development, peace and security.

Delivering the message on his behalf at the United Nations General Assembly's High-Level Meeting in New York, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Professor Amon Murwira said the country remained committed to the global gender agenda particularly as the world marked the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action.

"Section 17 of our Constitution mandates full gender balance in society and Government, while Section 80 guarantees the right to equal dignity and opportunities for women in line with the UN Charter," President Mnangagwa said in his address.

The Beijing Declaration, adopted at the Fourth World Conference on Women in 1995 is widely regarded as the most comprehensive global blueprint for advancing women's rights.

Mnangagwa said the framework had shaped Zimbabwe's own gender agenda, inspiring legislation, policies and investments that improved the lives of women and girls.

He pointed to progress across the 12 critical areas of concern identified in Beijing ranging from education and health to economic empowerment and political participation.

"While celebrating these achievements, Zimbabwe recognises the need for accelerated action and fully aligns with the Beijing Plus 30 Action Agenda," he added.

The president said gender equality was at the core of Zimbabwe's foreign policy which is rooted in multilateralism.

He said Harare was committed to working with partners to ensure the goals of the Beijing Declaration were translated into tangible outcomes for present and future generations.

Globally, the number of women in parliaments has nearly doubled in the past five years while close to 100 discriminatory laws have been repealed.

Zimbabwe, the president said was also prioritising poverty eradication and inclusive economic empowerment as part of its Vision 2030 development plan.

Women's empowerment he added, was not only a social priority but also an economic driver.

"By providing women with equal access to education, financial resources and leadership opportunities, Zimbabwe can unlock its full potential," he said.

The president argued that when women are empowered, they invest in families and communities, strengthening education, healthcare and economic stability.

Greater representation of women in leadership, he said, leads to more inclusive decision-making and effective governance.

THe country's progress in gender mainstreaming, women's entrepreneurship and representation in decision-making, the president said demonstrated the country's commitment to building a stable and prosperous society where everyone can contribute to the nation's success.

He concluded that gender equality would remain central to Zimbabwe's Vision 2030, laying "a robust foundation for a more prosperous, peaceful and truly empowered nation".

