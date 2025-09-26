Ethiopia: GERD Stands As Historic Milestone, Aspiration for Development

Addis Ababa — The Government Communication Service (GCS) has reaffirmed that the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) stands as a historic achievement and a powerful emblem of Ethiopia's aspirations for development, unity, and sovereignty.

In a formal book launch ceremony held today in Addis Ababa, a new publication titled "Berhan Fentakyiw Abay" (loosely translated as "The Light That Shone from Abay") was officially released by the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA).

The event highlighted the transformative role GERD has played in the country's modern history and development trajectory.

State Minister of the GCS, Tesfahun Gobezai, speaking at the event, emphasized the dam's broader national significance.

The GERD is not merely a massive infrastructure project; it is a historic landmark that fulfills Ethiopia's long-standing development goals, he stated, adding that this generation has overcome immense challenges to reach this milestone, and we must document these sacrifices for future generations.

The event was attended by key national figures, including Azmera Andemo, Deputy Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Democracy Affairs in the House of People's Representatives, Masefint Tefera, CEO of the Ethiopian Press Agency, and other dignitaries.

According to Tesfahun, the newly launched book chronicles not only the engineering and political journey of the dam but also the spirit of national unity and resilience that made its completion possible.

CEO of EPA Masefint Tefera echoed this sentiment, noting that the official inauguration of the GERD, which took place on September 9, 2025, marked a pivotal chapter in Ethiopia's modern narrative.

This project faced intense scrutiny, both domestically and internationally, but it stands today as a testament to the unyielding determination of the Ethiopian people, he said.

He added that "Berhan Fentakyiw Abay" serves as a comprehensive historical record of the people's century-old dream and the collective sacrifices made to see it through.

The book also explores the deep cultural, historical, and emotional connection between the Ethiopian people and the Abay River, offering insights for future generations of researchers and historians.