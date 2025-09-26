Tanzania Affirms Its Stance to Promote Peace Through Diplomacy

New York — TANZANIA has affirmed its commitment to working with development partners to promote peace and resolve conflicts through diplomatic means.

That was said today, September 25, 2025, by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Mahmoud Thabiti Kombo, who represented President Samia Suluhu Hassan, at the 1303rd Meeting of Heads of State and Government of the African Union Peace and Security Council held in New York, United States.

Speaking at the summit, Minister Kombo affirmed Tanzania's continued commitment to working with development partners to promote peace and resolve conflicts through diplomatic means.

He noted that many African leaders acknowledge the progress made in strengthening peace and security infrastructure across the continent through the implementation of the African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA) and the African Governance Architecture (AGA).

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"This progress has enabled the creation of platforms for knowledge exchange among AU Member States, thereby fostering solidarity and a shared commitment towards achieving lasting peace in Africa," said Minister Kombo.

He recalled that during the African Union's 50th Anniversary in 2013, the continent set an ambitious goal to end all wars by 2020 through the Silencing the Guns initiative.

However, he added that the deadline was extended to 2030 to give African nations a renewed opportunity to achieve the collective ambition of lasting peace across the region.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the AU Peace and Security Council, President João Lourenço of Angola, urged member states to strengthen efforts to prevent and resolve conflicts on the continent to safeguard the security and development of African peoples.

"If decisive action is not taken now, these conflicts will continue to endanger the peace and stability of the continent and hinder the implementation of AU resolutions and treaties under Agenda 2063, as well as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals," emphasized President Lourenço.