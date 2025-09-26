Kenya: Fire Near Kenya Pipeline HQ Contained, No Injuries Reported

Nairobi — A fire incident near the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) headquarters in Nairobi's Industrial Area was contained Thursday afternoon, averting potential disruption at the fuel storage facility.

The fire, which broke out at a manhole at the entrance of a petrol station along Nanyuki Road, was reported at 12:40pm.

KPC said emergency teams quickly responded, charging the drains with foam to prevent a recurrence.

All KPC staff were safely evacuated, and no injuries were recorded. Operations at the facility were not affected.

The response involved collaboration with Kenya Power, which cut electricity supply to the area, and the Nairobi County Government and Kenya Airports Authority, which assisted in firefighting efforts.

Investigations are underway to establish the source of the leakage that caused the fire.