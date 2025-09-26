Kenya: Fire Near Kenya Pipeline HQ Contained, No Injuries Reported

25 September 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — A fire incident near the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) headquarters in Nairobi's Industrial Area was contained Thursday afternoon, averting potential disruption at the fuel storage facility.

The fire, which broke out at a manhole at the entrance of a petrol station along Nanyuki Road, was reported at 12:40pm.

KPC said emergency teams quickly responded, charging the drains with foam to prevent a recurrence.

All KPC staff were safely evacuated, and no injuries were recorded. Operations at the facility were not affected.

The response involved collaboration with Kenya Power, which cut electricity supply to the area, and the Nairobi County Government and Kenya Airports Authority, which assisted in firefighting efforts.

Investigations are underway to establish the source of the leakage that caused the fire.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.