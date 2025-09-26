Ethiopia, China Sign MOU to Boost Cooperation in Digital and Emerging Technologies

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and China have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on digital and emerging technologies that accelerate Ethiopia's digital economy transformation and create jobs.

The meeting between ministers of the two countries fostered dialogue on areas for joint action in digital technology, reflecting their long-standing diplomatic ties.

Speaking during the signing of the MoU, Innovation and Technology Minister Belete Mola said the upgraded bilateral relationship into a strategic partnership in 2023 has propelled cooperation across key sectors.

The Minister emphasized Ethiopia's commitment to realizing its "Digital Ethiopia 2025" vision, an ambitious plan that includes expansion in AI, IoT, big data cloud services, satellite communications, fiber-optic infrastructure, and 5G networks to enhance public digital service delivery and create employment opportunities for youth.

According to him, Ethiopia is prioritizing digital economy development with strong government support, promoting transparency and accountability through policy and strategic frameworks.

China's Industry and Information Technology Minister Li Lecheng underlined his country's extensive experience in digital infrastructure development and its desire to deepen ICT cooperation with Africa.

He expressed China's commitment to sharing expertise to strengthen Ethiopia's capacity and ensure mutually beneficial outcomes from the partnership.

Both ministers have noted the growing importance of digital technology in improving citizens' quality of life and advancing national development agendas.

They further agreed that exchanging knowledge and expertise will make the strategic partnership more productive and impactful.

The MoU symbolizes a milestone in Ethiopia-China diplomatic and technological collaboration that dates back to 1970, it was learned.

The MoU is expected to accelerate Ethiopia's digital transformation and contribute to sustainable socioeconomic development, benefiting both countries and their people.

Moreover, it aims to boost joint initiatives in telecommunications foundation expansion, emerging technology industries, and cooperative projects that enhance the digital economy landscape in Ethiopia and the broader African region.