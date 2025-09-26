Ethiopia: PM Abiy, Belarusian President Discuss Bilateral Cooperation On Sidelines of World Atomic Forum

25 September 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed conferred with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko regarding bilateral and international issues in Moscow On the sidelines of the World Atomic Forum.

The premier said on social media post that "On the sidelines of the World Atomic Forum, we had the opportunity to confer with the Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko regarding bilateral and international issues."

The two sides had constructive discussions regarding the potential for collaborative efforts on a range of investment issues, including agricultural mechanization.

