Ethiopia: PM Abiy, Belarusian President Discuss Bilateral Cooperation On Sidelines of World Atomic Forum

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed conferred with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko regarding bilateral and international issues in Moscow On the sidelines of the World Atomic Forum.

The two sides had constructive discussions regarding the potential for collaborative efforts on a range of investment issues, including agricultural mechanization.