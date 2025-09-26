Ethiopia: PM Abiy Unveils Ethiopia's Roadmap for Nuclear Infrastructure Aligned With Global Standards

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed underscored that Ethiopia has already taken concrete steps, with a roadmap developed in partnership with the Russian Federation to build nuclear infrastructure, train personnel, and strengthen regulatory frameworks.

The international forum World Atomic Week, the largest event dedicated to the nuclear sector and related industries, commenced on Thursday in Moscow.

The event, timed to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the Russian nuclear industry, is being held at Moscow's Exhibition of National Economy Achievements (VDNH).

Speaking at the opening of the event, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Ethiopia stands at the pivotal moment. "Our youths are vibrant, our cities are modernizing, our industries are growing and our economy is among the fastest rising in the world. But our ambitions are higher - ambitions that demand reliable, clean and scalable energy. Hydropower, solar and wind have carried us far. Yet alone, they cannot power the future we are building."

For more than a decade, Ethiopia has been a champion of green energy. The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), the largest in Africa, stands as a symbol of our determination, the Prime Minister pointed out.

"Our vision goes beyond today. To transform our nation, we look ahead and embrace what is possible," he revealed.

Noting that nuclear technology is a possibility, he said it provides reliable low low-emission power, strengthens food security, equips doctors, optimizes water management, and empowers our scientists to innovate.

According to Abiy, for Ethiopia, nuclear power is not only about energy, it's about people, adding that it will unlock knowledge for our students, provide tools for farmers, and bring healing to patients. It is about expanding a foundation where opportunities multiply, he added.

"We will pursue this responsibly with careful planning, the highest safety standards, and by building strong local capacity. For us, nuclear power is the strategic step in becoming an active participant in artificial intelligence, in industry and innovation," Abiy noted.

In this context, Prime Minister Abiy recognized the Russian Federation, which this year celebrates 80 years of its nuclear industry, stating that Russia has shown the world what science can achieve when matched with vision.

Ethiopia is ready to deepen its partnership with Russia, combining their expertise with our skilled workforce and growing market to create a model of cooperation that powers our nation and inspires our continent, he elaborated.

"With more than 130 million people, we cannot afford to wait. Nuclear energy is essential to secure long-term development, diversify our energy mix, and realize Ethiopia's potential."

Speaking on Ethiopia's aspiration to build nuclear, he stated that "our goal is clear - a nuclear program that is safe, transparent and exemplary."

"That's why we have chosen to pursue the peaceful use of nuclear energy with seriousness and alignment with international standards. We're also enjoying a huge amount of support from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which is our partner on building this project," he said.

PM Abiy further elaborated that Ethiopia has already taken concrete steps, a roadmap with the Russian Federation lays out plans to build nuclear infrastructure, train personnel, and strengthen regulatory frameworks.

A Nuclear Science and Technology Center is about to be established, and cooperation in peaceful applications of nuclear science is expanding, he further stated.

"We are building the institutions, training talent, and designing a future where nuclear energy strengthens our sovereignty, supports our growth, and serves the next generation.

The premier stated that Ethiopia is committed to partnerships based on trust, knowledge, and mutual respect, adding that "We welcome cooperation and technology transfer, and safety training and reflect the realities of our economies."