West Africa: Liberian Deputy Minister Deweh Gray Appointed Ecowas Resident Representative in Togo

Deputy Foreign Minister Deweh E. Gray has been appointed as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Resident Representative to Togo.

The appointment followed a competitive vetting process in which Gray emerged successful among three nominees submitted by Liberia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. ECOWAS formally confirmed her selection through an agrément issued on June 28, 2025.

Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti hailed the development as both a personal honor for Gray and a reflection of Liberia's renewed standing in regional affairs.

"Deputy Minister Gray has demonstrated unwavering commitment, professionalism, and dedication to Liberia and to regional integration," Nyanti said. "Her appointment is an affirmation of Liberia's continued contribution to the advancement of the ECOWAS vision, but also a testament to the rising of Liberia on the international stage."

Role in Togo

As ECOWAS Resident Representative in Lomé, Gray will serve as the principal liaison between the regional bloc and the Government of Togo. She will be tasked with fostering cooperation on peace and security, coordinating economic development initiatives, and promoting the shared values of democracy and good governance across West Africa.

Analysts note that her posting comes at a time when ECOWAS faces mounting challenges, including political instability in member states and efforts to strengthen economic and security cooperation across the region.

Liberia's Expanding Footprint

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Gray's appointment reflects the country's broader push for stronger representation in regional and international organizations under Minister Nyanti's leadership.

"This prestigious appointment reflects not only Cllr. Gray's outstanding record of service to the Republic of Liberia but also her long-standing contributions to regional cooperation and integration within the ECOWAS community," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also extended gratitude to the ECOWAS Commission for entrusting a Liberian diplomat with the role, assuring the bloc of Liberia's continued commitment to regional unity and peace.

Gray's new role is expected to deepen Liberia's influence within ECOWAS and further cement its diplomatic ties with Togo. For Monrovia, the appointment underscores the nation's reemergence as a trusted partner in West African affairs and a key player in shaping the region's future.