Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Hails Toivo Ya Toivo's Robben Island Statue As Symbol of Sacrifice

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has described the unveiling of a statue of the late Andimba Toivo ya Toivo in South Africa as a symbol of Namibian sacrifice.

In a statement released this week, she expressed gratitude to the government of South Africa for organising the historic Robben Island Prisoners Reunion, scheduled for 26 to 27 September, as part of South Africa's Heritage Week.

In her tribute to former Namibian Robben Island prisoners and their families, Nandi-Ndaitwah said the statue symbolises not only Toivo ya Toivo's bravery, but also the sacrifices of all Namibians who fought against the apartheid regime for the liberation of both Namibia and South Africa.

"The reunion, hosted by South Africa's department of sport, arts and culture in collaboration with the Robben Island Museum and the South African Ex-Prisoners Association, will include the unveiling of a wall of remembrance featuring the names of all former Robben Island political prisoners," she said.

Additionally, six life-sized statues will be inaugurated, including one of Toivo Ya Toivo.

The liberation hero spent 16 years imprisoned on Robben Island, following the 1967 to 1968 trial of 38 Namibians under the Terrorism Act, linked to the pivotal Omugulugwombashe confrontation of 1966, which marked the beginning of Namibia's armed liberation struggle.

In total, the president said 61 Namibian political prisoners were incarcerated on Robben Island, of which nine are still alive.

Namibia will be represented at the event by minister of education, innovation, youth, sport, arts, and culture Sanet Steenkamp, along with survivors, descendants of deceased ex-prisoners, ministry officials, and members of the Ya Toivo family.